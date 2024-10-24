Man connected to fatal Onehunga bus stabbing hands himself in

Kael Leona, 37, has handed himself into police custody after police sought him over a fatal stabbing of a woman on a bus in Onhunga on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody at the North Shore Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson has thanked the community for helping police in their investigation.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and there’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.

“Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information, and would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this ordeal.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report” or by calling 105, referencing file number 241023/8926.

Yesterday afternoon’s attack saw a woman stabbed on the moving bus. Robertson earlier today said there were nine other passengers but that no one stepped in to help her.

Members of the public and emergency services tried to save her but she died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this time and we are doing everything we can to support them,” Robertson said.

Police do not believe they knew each other before the incident but were sitting nearby on the bus.