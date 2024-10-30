Auckland fireworks night: What are the rules?

Fireworks have been banned from Auckland's maunga for six consecutive years (file photo). Photo/ RNZ

Explosive sounds and vibrant colours will soon fill the sky for Guy Fawkes night, but Aucklanders are being reminded of the rules.

Fireworks are banned from Auckland’s 14 maunga, as well as parks and beaches across the region.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will close the maunga during the Guy Fawkes period from Saturday, 2 November, until Tuesday, 5 November, due to the fire risk.

Lighting fireworks is also prohibited in forests, conservation areas and on road surfaces, berms or footpaths, an Auckland Council statement said.

Anyone aged 18 and over can purchase fireworks for the four days leading up to and including Guy Fawkes, from November 2 to 5.

The Authority, alongside Auckland Council and the SPCA, are pressing for tighter rules around the public sale of fireworks to protect the maunga from fires.

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, chair of the Ōtara Papatoetoe Local board, says it’s understandable that there has been a continuous push over the years to ban the sale of fireworks.

“Many injuries to people, damage to property, and harming of animals and pets are reasons why people want the ban.

“The costs can be a lot for families. Australia has long banned sales. They enjoy large public fireworks displays, which is something Auckland could do. But it is a very expensive activity where money literally goes up in smoke,” he says.

Unfortunately, many Local Boards cannot justify spending public money on a fireworks display, he says.

“I have seen other countries use drones for large public displays. I’m not sure of the economics but it seems to be a safer option than fireworks yet can still be visually exciting.”

Apulu said he supported protecting the maunga.

View from Maungawhau (Mt Eden) towards Takarunga (Mt Victoria), Maungauika (North head) and Rangitoto. Photo / Auckland Council

“As the original inhabitants of this country, and to which we as Tangata Tiriti have been allowed to make this our home, I support Mana Whenua and the Tipuna Maunga Authority in protecting the maunga during Guy Fawkes celebrations.”

Tūpuna Maunga Authority chair Paul Majurey says the Tūpuna Maunga are of immense cultural, historical, and spiritual importance.

“We have a duty to protect them.

“The continued threat posed by fireworks is serious, and these closures significantly reduce the risk of fire-related damage during Guy Fawkes.”

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley urged people letting off fireworks to be mindful of others.

“By all means enjoy fireworks in a safe and responsible manner, but please be respectful to others who may not share your enthusiasm for fireworks,” she said in a statement.

Closures:

Te Oneone Rangatira / Muriwai Beach will be closed to vehicles during the Guy Fawkes period, from 2 to 11 November.

All Tūpuna Maunga listed below will be closed from 6pm Saturday, 2 November, until Tuesday, 5 November. The gates will reopen at their usual times.

-Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill

-Maungarei / Mount Wellington

-Maungawhau / Mount Eden

-Maungauika / North Head

-Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mount Albert

-Ōhinerau / Mount Hobson

-Ōhuiarangi / Pigeon Mountain

-Ōtāhuhu / Mount Richmond

-Pukewīwī / Puketāpapa / Mount Roskill

-Te Kōpuke / Tītīkōpuke / Mount St John

-Takarunga / Mount Victoria

-Te Pane o Mataaho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain

-Te Tātua a Riukiuta / Big King

-Matukutūruru / Wiri Mountain

Security teams will patrol the maunga during the closure.

Signs will also remind the public of the restrictions.

