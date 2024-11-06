‘Protecting our taonga’: Tūpuna Maunga Authority closes 14 mountains during Guy Fawkes

Fourteen ancestral mountains in Tamaki Makaurau have been closed during Guy Fawkes celebrations in a bid to protect them from fires and keep communities safe.

This is the sixth consecutive year the authority has closed the maunga, after devastating fires caused by fireworks on Maungarei, Maungawhau and Te Pane o Mataoho in recent years.

“[It’s] too much of a risk to our communities and our housing around the maunga and we find that to keep these taonga safe, we must take these precautions,” Te Waka Tairanga Whenua kaiwhakahaere Joe Hammon says.

The closure period is from November 2-5, with the TMA providing onsite security at all maunga from 6pm-7am.

“Unfortunately for your hīkoi, you might have to change it to an early morning [walk],” Hammon says.

“We don’t want to stop anyone from enjoying these taonga but we have our mahi to do - to tiaki ēnei taonga (protect these treasures).”

10 grass fires

Since 2019, there have been 10 grass fires on maunga across Tāmaki Makaurau. During Guy Fawkes celebrations that year, more than 200 fire service callouts were reported for fireworks-related fires, including grass and vegetation blazes.

“We don’t support the actual ban of the celebrations – we think public celebrations are fine in a controlled space, but we don’t condone any fireworks lighting on any of our taonga or any of our community spaces.”

The authority also helps with the guardianship of local maunga through restoration planting and building boardwalks, improving public access and safety. They recognise the significance of these maunga to mana whenua.

“These taonga carry whakapapa. Our communities love these spaces – these are our safe spaces to do our walks, to [get] out and about in our taiao.”

Last week an enormous grass fire was set ablaze at the peak of Maungarei (Mt Wellington). Hammon says six fire trucks and one helicopter were onsite to extinguish the fire.

“It’s still under investigation - [what] we do know is it was lit intentionally,”

Day of plunder

“The Tūpuna Maunga [Authority] very much supports the ban of fireworks sales to the public because this is the devastation it causes.”

While November 5 is widely recognised as Guy Fawkes Day, iwi in Taranaki recognise it at Te Rā o Te Pāhua (the Day of Plunder) - where 1,600 government troops invaded Parihaka Pā in 1881.

Questions have been raised about whether this should be nationally recognised.

“I think for Aotearoa that would be more appropriate than celebrating someone else’s celebration,” Hammon says.

“That’ll be a great idea Aotearoa sharing that day for Parihaka and remembering with them.”

One runner on Maungarei agreed with the closure of tupuna maunga during Guy Fawkes.

Public agrees

“They’re sacred places, keep them sacred. Keep them green and beautiful.”

Another local resident says he walks the maunga daily. “It’s for the safety of the people living around the area.”

Hammon says they have received much support from the community.

“They understand how much of a taonga they are, I mean, you just have to look behind me to see the damage that can be done from fireworks and fires.”

Security teams will be present on the maunga after Guy Fawkes Day from November 6-10.