Movember: How growing a moustache saved the life of a tāne

“For me, growing a moustache saved my life.”

That’s according to Tyson Hullena (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira), a Movember ambassador who survived testicular cancer.

He started feeling pain in that area during his first year of university studying law. At the time his time he was growing his moustache in support of the Movember kaupapa.

“[My thoughts were] like what every man does, ‘she’ll be alright, it’ll be fine, I’ll be sweet as,’ and I didn’t do anything.”

As the days went on, the pain persisted. Reflecting on the message of Movember, he decided to visit the doctor, who confirmed he had testicular cancer. Further tests revealed that the cancer had also spread to his kidneys.

“It was hard, it all happened so quickly because testicular cancer is a really fast-acting cancer and can spread.

“Those close to me, my friends, my parents, and my whānau were really quick to react as well, so it was their support and their love that helped me to make it through chemotherapy.”

He received multiple rounds of chemotherapy and had surgery to remove one of his testicles. He was cleared the following year and was able to go back to law school.

For the next few Movembers, Hullena would fundraise for the kaupapa, raising a lot of money for the cause.

“In my mind, if I hadn’t been doing Movember at the time I was feeling mamae (sore), I never would’ve gone to the doctor and I might not have survived.”

The Movember organisation reached out to Hullena a few years after he was cleared of cancer, inviting him to become an ambassador for the brand. He accepted the voluntary role and now continues to work on the cause, helping to develop new fundraising ideas while also engaging with the community to spread awareness.

Photo: Movember website.

Now it is that time of year again when men worldwide start shaving their faces in preparation to grow their ‘staches for the month of November.

Hullena said Movember to him was an “icebreaker”.

“It’s a way to start a conversation. Growing a moustache makes it a lot easier, I think, to talk about the real reason Movember exists.

“If we just talked about them a bit more, the mortality rates for men and Māori men in particular would be much better," he said.

The money goes to many health initiatives and this year Movember pledged $6.43 million to Māori wellbeing.

“It’s a real area of focus for Movember and an area where I think help is needed.

“The health statistics and mortality statistics for men are terrible and they’re even worse for Māori men."

Hullena’s message to the men of Aotearoa is the importance of having an open kōrero with others.

“The key message I give to my mates, I remind them all the time is that, if you’re worried about how you’re feeling, whether that’s physically or mentally or emotionally, you can talk about it.

“In a lot of ways, I think a lot of tāne think they need to be strong and stout and, even if they’re sick, [they] keep going to work so that we can support those that rely on us.

Mo-Sistas

Movember sisters. Photo: Movember website

The month-long event is inclusive; women and those who can’t grow a moustache can also get involved in their own creative ways. Movember suggests several options, such as: