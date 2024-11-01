60kg pounamu seized at border returned to rightful guardians

Customs has returned close to 60 kilograms of pounamu to Poutini Ngāi Tahu which were seized at the border.

The return happened in a ceremony at Arahura Marae in Hokitika.

Customs intercepted two illegal export attempts and returned the pounamu to Poutini Ngāi Tahu as part of its commitment to stop the illegal trade.

Pounamu has been a treasured taonga for Ngāi Tahu and their tīpuna for hundreds of years and the ownership of pounamu was officially returned to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in 1997 through the Ngāi Tahu (Pounamu Vesting) Act.

The illegal export attempts were in separate cases. In the first a passenger was caught with 12 pieces of pounamu weighing close to 50kg in October 2016 at Auckland Airport,

The second instance was a parcel with two pounamu weighing 10kg which was intercepted at the International Mail Centre in August 2022.

“We’re pleased to have our pounamu back. Pounamu is part of who we are as Poutini Ngāi Tahu,” Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae chair Francois Tumahai said.

“Our tamariki are raised with an understanding of its significance and the knowledge of how to find and protect this taonga.”

Tumahai said although they’re grateful Customs intercepted the illegal trade, they remain concerned about attempts to unlawfully export other pounamu for sale overseas.

Customs comptroller Christine Stevenson said it had been illegal to export pounamu for over 70 years. The law does not apply to small pieces of jewellery or souvenirs, and it specifies no pounamu weighing more than five kilograms unless consented by the Minister of Customs and with the written approval of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and support from Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

“Once Customs intercepts pounamu, we go through a robust and time-consuming process to establish the legality of the export, which can result in an official seizure and forfeiture to the Crown. It has been a privilege to be a part of this important ceremony today to respectfully return the pounamu to Poutini Ngāi Tahu," Stevenson said.

“Customs’ focus is not just on law enforcement but also respecting pounamu as important taonga or treasure that must be protected. I am encouraged by the ongoing collaboration with Poutini Ngāi Tahu and look forward to strengthening this relationship.”