Whānau Ora 2.0 launches with new governance and commissioning model

IMPBs and Charities to guard Whānau Ora 2.0 against past “Conflicts of Interest”

On 1 July 2025, Whānau Ora 2.0 officially goes live under a revamped governance structure designed to prevent role overlap and enhance transparency.

A new model will see three Crown-established Iwi-Māori Partnership Boards (IMPBs), alongside charitable trusts, take on the commissioning mandate — a shift aimed at restoring the arm’s-length separation that a recent inquiry found “overwhelmingly” lacking.

Rachel Brown, Chief Executive of the National Hauora Coalition and spokesperson for Rangitāmiro — Region 1’s new Whānau Ora commissioning agency, has spoken out following the controversial decision to replace former agencies.

“We’re just grateful for the outcome and to be part of this contribution to Whānau Ora and help contribute to Dame Tariana’s legacy,” says Brown.

National Hauora Coalition Chief Executive and Rangitāmiro spokesperson Rachel Brown

The National Hauora Coalition, where Dame Tariana Turia once served as founding chair, has long championed health equity and challenged the Crown through Te Tiriti o Waitangi claims.

It now joins Te Tiratū and Ngaa Pou Hauora o Taamaki Makaurau to form Rangitāmiro, one of four newly appointed Whānau Ora commissioning agencies.

Regional Leadership and Oversight by IMPBs

Rangitāmiro will oversee commissioning across Region 1 — from Taupō to Northland.

In the South Island, Te Tauraki, a subsidiary of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, will lead commissioning efforts.

Te Puni Kōkiri's new commissioning agencies to govern Regions 1-4.

Though it has operated as an IMPB since 2022, it will now establish a separate commissioning arm to avoid conflicts of interest.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey with whānau and thank Te Puni Kōkiri for their trust in us,” says Board Chair Rakihia Tau.

“Now that the contract is signed, we can shift our focus firmly to the needs and aspirations of whānau.”

Te Tauraki Limited – the Ngāi Tahu Iwi-Māori Partnership Board

Te Tauraki will work alongside iwi in Te Tau Ihu and Wharekauri/Rēkohu.

Region 4 will be led by The Cause Collective, which will focus on Pasifika families nationwide.

Budget boost and regional investment

Budget 2024 allocated an additional $180 million over four years to the Whānau Ora fund. Of this, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira will manage nearly $38 million, primarily for provider and navigator workforce costs.

“The vast majority of that will be deployed for the workforce — those 174 navigators,” says CEO Helmut Modlik.

The rūnanga began its request-for-proposals (RFP) process last Friday, encouraging local providers to collaborate.

Helmut Modlik, chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, at Takapūwāhia marae in Porirua. (Source: Supplied via E-Tangata)

“Kei a rātou te tikanga. But that won’t be funded separately or expected again,” says Modlik.

Brown echoes the kaupapa of collective responsibility:

“It’s about contributing and fulfilling Dame Tariana’s legacy... one that’s realised over many generations and many hands. We’re just one of those hands.”

From provider to commissioner

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, which has delivered Whānau Ora services for a decade, will now transition into a commissioning role.

“We’ve been operating with a modest team of navigators ourselves for many years,” says Modlik.

“We are unable to be a provider and a commissioner, understandably. So we’ve had to manage the closing down of our delivery services, and that’s still being worked through.”

The rūnanga will establish a separate business unit within its organisation to lead the commissioning, governed by a steering group and supported by an independent investment board.

“There will be an independent investment board that will have representation from around the region, the motu that we’re responsible for. And yep, now we’re cooking with gas and well into it,” Modlik says.

While Ngāti Toa also has representation on the Āti Awa Toa Hauora Partnership Board, Modlik confirmed this relationship plays no role in its new commissioning role.

Procurement process praised for rigor

Te Puni Kōkiri, the government agency responsible for Whānau Ora, awarded six tenders to establish the new commissioning agencies.

Rachel Brown described the selection process as both rigorous and highly confidential.

“It was a surprise [when we won] because the RFP process itself was a really robust and rigorous process, and it was highly confidential,” she says.

The process began in October 2024 with a strict rule: commissioning and service delivery must remain separate.

Submissions closed in December, shortly after a Public Service Commission review found multiple breaches of conflict-of-interest rules involving previous agencies.

Public Service Commission Report 2024 Inquiry into how government agencies protected personal information provided for the 2023 Census and COVID-19 vaccination purposes.

Those named included former commissioning agency Te Pou Matakana Ltd, service providers Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust and Manurewa Marae, and political party Te Pāti Māori.

Grace Smit, Deputy Secretary at Te Puni Kōkiri, confirmed the procurement was subject to a full independent review.

Te Puni Kōkiri’s Deputy Secretary, Grace Smit

“Audit NZ has independently assured the procurement process and confirmed that it met the required rules and practices for government,” says Smit.

This structural shift allows commissioners to focus on strategy, while service providers deliver on-the-ground navigator and whānau services for maximum community impact.

“This change also reflects the introduction of an FTE funding model which focuses on navigator services into communities of high deprivation,” says Smit.

Te Puni Kōkiri will release its full procurement report in early June as the final step in the transition to Whānau Ora 2.0.