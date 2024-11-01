Where disability doesn’t define capability

The New Zealand Physical Disability Rugby League team (Whaikaha) is squaring off against its Australian counterpart this weekend, a curtain raiser to the Kiwis v Tonga match in Auckland.

The team is comprised of people who have a disability they were either born with or have developed over the years. They aim to show that whānau with disabilities are capable of anything.

The team’s vice-captain, Sam Haira (Te Arawa), says his disability doesn’t stop him from chasing his dreams.

“It’s been a lifetime dream of mine to put on this beautiful top and represent our beautiful country. Just knowing that I can do it and showing other people out there that have come from the same struggle as myself, that it doesn’t define your past - you can always change your life,” he says.

The New Zealand Physical Disablility Rugby League team (Whaikaha) was welcomed on to Papakura Marae, as were the Ausralian team ahead of their curtain raiser match this weekend.

Coach Raymond Greaves says he is excited for the matchup.

“It’s going to be awesome. I mention that to my athletes every day, what we do today is going to pave the pathway for tomorrow. So, we’ll do the best we can on Saturday against Australia. And for this team next year we should have three teams wanting to play.”

All the athletes are disabled and the rules are slightly different from the usual game, with some of the players opting for a touch system instead of tackling, while others play full contact.

Haira says this is a team open for all disabilities.

“I didn’t know that I could qualify until I got the knock on the shoulder to say ‘hey you’re eligable to play’. If you are out there, and you look like me, don’t be shy to reach out because there are sports like this sport here that you could play.”

This is a first for Aotearoa to host the international physical disability rugby league match.

Greaves says the team he has had the pleasure of coaching has helped shape him as a person.

“It is truly inspiring this kaupapa. Without them I wouldn’t be the person that I am today. I don’t know if they realise that I owe them more than they owe me.”