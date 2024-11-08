Young Māori singer to perform on international stage

What do Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and a Māori boy from Whāingaroa all have in common?

They are all singers, who have performed on Live Nation and One New Zealand’s Ones to Watch. This international platform has boosted the careers of many international and local artists, including Benee, Leisure and Georgia Lines.

On Ones to Watch, Live Nation selects rising talent from around the world, supplies a venue with an- audience of music industry leaders to watch them perform. The event is filmed and a profile created for them on the Ones to Watch website allowing anyone from across the globe to discover them.

Singer-songwriter Reiki Ruawai (Ngāti Kahungunu) was chosen to be one of the Kiwi artists to showcase his talents to audiences across the world.

Te Ao Māori News caught up with Ruawai ahead of his live performance in front of industry professionals on Wednesday night at Morningside Big Fan.

“It’s pretty dope overall to be recognised in the scene here in New Zealand and a privilege for sure.

“I want to push myself and my music out as far as I can and I guess getting this gig is like that step closer to that goal.”

His performance consists of jams like Miller, the first song from his solo career back in 2020, Mystic Magic, a new track from his recent EP The Message, and Cold Substance, a waiata he created in 2019 while overseas. He mentions performing it often but it’s not available on streaming services as it’s still unfinished.

He chose to do three songs due to only having 15 minutes to shine bright on stage. Ruawai said it would give him some room to talk.

“Just so we don’t go over time or play too long because it definitely happens every time you get on stage, like I could literally talk a little too long for one song.”

Part of performing for Ones to Watch is getting his own profile on its homepage which the public can view anytime.

What’s next?

Ruawai didn’t want to reveal too much about his plans for the future of his music but said he was working on a few things.

“There are definitely things in the works. I‘m not gonna give too much away.

“I’ve moved from Auckland to Raglan, back home to do writing and hopefully, this year wraps up with finished things.”

Unfortunately, near the end of the interview, he slipped and revealed something his fans would be more than happy to hear.

“Look out for an album in the new year in the first quarter, that’s kind of the buzz.

“Oh my God, I said ‘not to say too much’ (laughs) but yeah ,that’s me.”

Photos: Supplied

He also revealed that he would like to tap into the haka world sometime in the future and compose waiata for groups.

“Anything, tira (choral item), whakaeke (entry item) anything like that kinda buzz. I just think that was a random thought that came into my head in the mid-year that I was talking to my friend about. Where she said “Yeah we need more writers in the kapa haka scene',” he said.

The singer is also known for performing waiata in te reo Māori, like his single Papatūānuku from last year. With the recent release of te reo Māori versions of Disney classics, Te Ao Māori News asked him which role he would love to play.

Ruawai immediately responded with “Mowgli” or “Baloo” from The Jungle Book.

“I love The Jungle Book, honestly I love Disney, honestly kids movies.

“That would be sick! (laughs).”

Who is Reiki Ruawai?

Reiki Ruawai, a boy from Whāingaroa, started his solo career back in 2020 with his debut album Miller.

As of November 2024, he has dropped 11 songs and one EP, implementing kupu Māori into his waiata any chance he gets.

His last name might sound familiar and that’s due to his father, Brian Ruawai, the lead vocalist for the reggae band Cornerstone Roots, with his mum, Naomi Tuao, the bassist.

The young artist actually used to help his parents by performing at certain gigs and venues across the world, when he was growing up.

The entire Ruawai whānau is musically gifted. Before launching his solo career, the Miller singer was part of the band Masaya, alongside his sister Kaea Ruawai and Muroki, who later left to pursue his own solo path. The Ruawai siblings continue to perform as Masaya to this day.

Growing up, he didn’t dream of being an artist like his parents due to his interests lying elsewhere.

“I was into sports and in high school I was into friends, hanging out with all the homies, and surfing, and skating, those were my priorities at that time.

“I didn’t really push music to the forefront until after school.

“I’m just real grateful to keep doing it and where I am now,” he said.