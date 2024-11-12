Hīkoi day 2: Luxon ‘open’ to meet, restates Treaty bill will die at second reading

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti protestors have departed from Lauri Park in Whangārei heading for Tunatahi (Dargaville).

On day one of the hīkoi, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said during a post-cabinet press conference there was nothing he liked about the Treaty Principles Bill.

He reiterated his party‘s lack of support but said in a “mature MMP” structure, alike that in Western Europe, it was normal for coalition partners to differ in some areas rather than having a monolithic view.

He said both National and Act had to compromise for the Treaty Principles Bill, with National not supporting the bill and Act wanting a full-blown referendum over it.

“My view has been from the very beginning, as I said before the election, is that we don’t support this bill because we think it is divisive and we’re proud of the Treaty of Waitangi,” he said.

“To simplify it down in a way through a piece of legislation like this, I think is a disservice to the Treaty.”

He said he understood the immense frustration in Māoridom over the Treaty Principles Bill.

over “I understand the depth of feeling from Māori around the Treaty Principles Bill,” he said.

He said he thought some Māori “are fearful we‘ll change our mind“, reiterating ”we will not be changing our mind, we will not be supporting it at second reading”.

The Green Party wrote to the Speaker of the House yesterday to request a conscience vote on the Treaty Principles Bill, rather than following party lines.

Te Pāti Māori echoed the call, telling Te Ao Māori News it “would not only allow each member the opportunity to vote with their own moral and cultural convictions but it would also enable iwi Māori to observe the individual positions held by MPs.”

Luxon said National’s commitment in the coalition agreement restricted it from supporting a conscience vote but defended the hīkoi’s right to rotest peacefully.

He also said he was open to meeting representatives of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

The protestors aim to arrive in Tunatahi at 1pm and two hours later will head to Tāmaki Makaurau with a pōhiri at Te Kāmaka Marae at Hato Petera in Northcote for an overnight stay.