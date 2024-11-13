Hīkoi mō te Tiriti: ‘Significant’ disruption expected in Auckland

Auckland Transport is warning commuters to expect “significant” disruption ahead of rā tuatoru of te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti, which entered its Tāmaki Makaurau leg last night.

In a message late last night, Auckland Transport said police were preparing for “large numbers of people” to join this leg of the hīkoi, saying protesters are planning to walk across the Waitemata harbour bridge, through the city centre, and along Tāmaki Drive.

Last night, Toitū Te Tiriti leaders warned supporters the hīkoi over the bridge “may take hours” to complete the five-kilometre journey from Onepoto Domain to the Erin Point offramp south of the bridge.

Supporters were also warned that 1.2 kilometres of the hīkoi is an incline, and asked people to only come if they could commit to the whole journey, noting a lack of wharepaku along the path.

Snacks, water, and warm layers were all touted as essentials for the walk, with winds across the city forecast around 23km/h through the morning, which may cause the bridge to sway.

The bridge crossing is expected to commence at 9:30am, departing from Onepoto Domain, north of the bridge.

Ihapera Paniora at Dargaville activation for hīkoi mō te tiriti criticises government

Tāngata whaikaha remain welcome to join the hīkoi at the front to set the pace for other groups.

It’s understood the hīkoi will be split into several groups and ushered onto State Highway 1 heading southbound one group at a time.

Other activations are expected across the city, including at Bastion Point and Ihumātao, before regrouping in Rāhui Pōkeka to close out the day with karakia.

Kuputaka / Glossary

Reo Māori Reo Pākehā rā (noun) day. tuatoru (modifier) third. hīkoi (verb) (-tia) to step, stride, march, walk.

(noun) step, march, hike, trek, tramp, trip, journey, stepping (netball). wharepaku (noun) toilet, lavatory, convenience, latrine, loo, bog. tāngata whaikaha (noun) people with disabilities. Rāhui Pōkeka (location) Huntly (Waikato).



