Thousands support te Tiriti hikoi in Whākatu

More than 2000 people stood together in Whakatū in solidarity with a hikoi making its way to Parliament.

The Thursday lunchtime crowd, which included community and iwi leaders, activists, students, workers and kaumatua, spilled out of 1903 Square onto Trafalgar St and up Te Piki Mai in central Nelson.

They were there to support Hīkoi mō te Tiriti (March for the Treaty of Waitangi), which set off from Cape Rēinga on Monday and is expected to reach Wellington next Tuesday.

The Treaty Principles Bill, introduced to Parliament last week, had its first reading on Thursday afternoon. The Bill would redefine Treaty principles to make “all New Zealanders equal before the law”, instead of the current Crown’s position, which protected Māori rights.

Opponents - who include lawyers, academics and the Waitangi Tribunal - say if successful, the bill could have significant impacts on the partnership between Māori and the Crown.

The crowd in Whakatū joined in waiata and chants, cheering and waving signs as speakers called for unity and action.

Mike Elkington, known as Mātua Mike to the youth he had long worked with, said it was time to use our voices, and lead by example when the Government was not.

“Stand here and hold to your truth... hold to the example of mana, of truth and partnership... you can’t do this stuff being angry, or we’ll turn into them.”

Janis de Thierry, who has spent decades advocating for te reo Māori, said it was important rangatahi (young people) understood what was at stake.

“Do not wait till your 18th birthday to understand what is happening,” she told the crowd.

However, it was not just Māori who needed to understand what te Tiriti represented, de Thierry said.

“Everyone who stands on our whenua needs to understand these things as well... especially the difference between equity, and equality.”

Echoing that sentiment, Te Pāti Māori MP Tākuta Ferris told Tangata Tiriti - non Māori who uphold te Tiriti principles -- that it was critical they advocate for tangata whenua, and educate those around them about the treaty, which was not just for Māori.

“The treaty protects and provides rights for every single person in this country...

“You’re the key to moving this thing faster; you have to become the educators of your families... We suffer a knowledge gap: not enough people understand our history, let alone the treaty.”

The fact the bill had made it this far through Parliament was “a joke,” Ferris said.

