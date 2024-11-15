“For our mokopuna”: Ashburton locals support Treaty hīkoi

Ashburton supporters of the nationwide protest against the Treaty Principles Bill gathered at the Ashburton Domain before heading to Christchurch on Wednesday. PHOTO JONATHAN LEASK/LDR

Ashburton locals have joined the nationwide protest against the Treaty Principles Bill to “protect” their children’s future.

The main hīkoi began in Northland on Monday, winding its way to Parliament in Wellington to show opposition to the Bill.

The bill would bring to life ACT Party policy, to enshrine what the Treaty means into law.

All the other parties have committed to voting the bill down at the second reading after it has been to a select committee, which would stop it from passing into law.

Ashburton’s TK Paul organised a CarKoi for locals to join the protest.

They gathered at the Ashburton Domain before travelling into Christchurch to join the protest activation.

“It’s against the Bill that is changing our rights.

“It’s for our mokopuna and to protect their future.”

Kate White was among the supporters and said the movement is about “upholding the mana of te Tiriti”.

“There are a lot of things that the Government is introducing, not just Treaty principles bill, that seem to be taking away the mana of te Tiriti.”

The hīkoi is “affirming the importance of te Tiriti for Māori and pakeha”.

“I’m Pakeha and I think the treaty is not just something in history but is really beautiful and can provide a future if we uphold it and honour it.

“We haven’t been good at doing that, not just this Government, that’s for decades.”

Things had been heading in the right direction but the Bill represented a U-turn she said.

Marion Logan said you can’t erase history and the Bill is causing division.

“I’m not Māori but this is for my children too as it’s a really bad direction.”

Logan joined the Ashburton Carkoi as she wants her children to have understanding and respect for others which wasn’t what the Bill represents she said.