Thousands gather as Treaty Principles Bill hīkoi passes through Hastings in rain

More than 3000 people marched through central Hastings this morning for the latest leg of the the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

The hīkoi, making its way to Wellington protesting government policies including the Treaty Principles Bill, is due at Parliament on Tuesday.

The hīkoi reached the Hastings Civic Square the end point of this leg around 12pm.

Another group of supporters joined the main convoy, which travelled from Gisborne on Friday.

Protestors have been chanting “Treaty Principles Bill Nehua” or “bury the bill”.

Toitū te Tiriti spokesperson Eru Kapa-Kingi says it’s been a beautiful day despite the rainy weather.

“I think we’re at Day 6 now and it has not let up, the sheer masses of people turning up at every location, but also all of the in-between as well driving from one part of the rohe to the other there’s whānau all over the roads on every corner flying their flags, it’s unfathomable.”

Hīkoi organisers are encouraging participants to make sure they enrol to vote in the next election.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said if supporters were not enrolled to vote, nothing would change.

“We are now 20 percent of the population - we are a million people in this country. That should translate into 19 to 20 seats. We should be determining who the government is every election - that’s the strategy. Everybody on the Māori roll.”

Delays expected

Police reminded motorists to expect delays and congestion while Hastings hosted the hīkoi.

About 10,000 people marched in Rotorua on Friday, and were addressed by Te Pāti co-leader Rawiri Waititi, who said there was strength in numbers.

The lead convoy of about 300 to 400 people moved next to Heretaunga / Hastings, where they spent the night.

The march began at the Hastings clock tower at 10am today.

From Hastings the convoy will head through Hawkes Bay and Manawatū - slowing down as they pass through several smaller towns - but won’t stop until they arrive in Palmerston North this evening.

The hīkoi is expected in Wellington on Monday.

