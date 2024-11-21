The UFC star who made a mad dash to Pōneke for te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti

Among the protesters was professional mixed martial artist Kai Kara-France (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) who flew down at the last minute to join the protest, saying he felt compelled to support his people and their fight to protect the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“I was up early, went to the gym, and just said, let me see if there are any flights this morning. That’s when I went straight to the airport. I told my wife, ‘I’m going to go down just for the day and support.’ And here we are.”

Known for his resilience in the octagon, Kara-France brought the same energy to the protest. The flyweight contender said it was a privilege to stand alongside thousands in defence of Māori rights and identity.

“To just be unapologetically Māori. I’m not here to be anything else. This is the pure essence of my ancestors, my life force, and the frequency which I go off.

“I am super proud of my people, super proud of everyone that has been a part of this protest,” he said. “The brothers who started this from the top of the North Island all the way down — just to see the momentum makes it visible.”

For Kara-France, the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti was more than just a march — it was a testament to the resilience and mana of Māori and a powerful reminder that the fight for justice extends beyond the octagon.