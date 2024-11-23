‘Whatever that is on her chin’: wāhine Māori targeted at drag bingo

A group of wāhine Māori say they were singled out by “racist remarks” during a drag bingo event hosted by Christchurch performer Lady Bubbles.

Jojo Olsen and her friends attended the event at Muymuy, a Mexican tapas restaurant in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Olsen claimed the evening took a bad turn as the drag performer began making controversial comments. She alleged the performer made pointed remarks about their support for the ACT Party, adding while staring at their table that they “supported a real government.”

Photo: Drag It Out Entertainment Limited

“We were the only Māori-presenting table, proudly displaying our tā moko and moko kauae,” Olsen said. “We definitely felt targeted by the comments.”

However, it was the performer’s remarks about two wāhine with moko kauae that left them shocked. “She got back on the mic and said, ‘No one is going to win any prizes because that table over there didn’t get up and dance and participate,’” Olsen recalled. “Then she singled out one of my friends, calling her out for wearing a pink blazer, and then said, ‘That one with moko on her chin, or whatever that thing is.’”

Muymuy Restaurant says its management has decided not to host any event by Lady Bubbles or their drag company again.

“We strongly oppose any form of discrimination or offensive behaviour as half of our Muy Muy team are minority ourselves. We understand the pain caused by such actions and we do not support racism in any form.”

Despite multiple attempts, Te Ao Māori News was unable to reach Mark Jackson (AKA Lady Bubbles) for comment.

However, a screenshot of an apology sent from Lady Bubbles to Olsen said: “The comments I made were meant to be humorous but I now understand they were hurtful and should never have been said.”