Te Ao Hākinakina: What does it mean to be a Māori athlete?

What does it mean to be a Māori athlete - that is the question posed to the nine kaikōrero who took the M9 stage in Tāmaki Makaurau this week.

The event theme, Te Ao Hākinakina, explored the intersection of sport, culture and politics, with some of Aotearoa’s top athletes sharing unique insights into their careers and how Māoritanga has shaped their journeys.

Former Silver Fern turned TV presenter Jenny-May Clarkson (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Kahu) was thrilled to be part of the kaupapa.

“My story goes back over 30 years ago now - [things] were a bit different in terms of culture and how accepted the reo [was], things like haka, dare I say it [and] waiata within [the] sporting context nowadays,” she says.

Former Black Fern Dame Dr. Farah Palmer (Ngāti Maniapoto) was another trailblazer who took the stage on Thursday, captivating the audience with her kōrero on the development of women’s rugby in Aotearoa.

“I started playing in 1994 and back then we used to get the leftover jerseys and about $15 a day I think. And now you can make a career out of playing rugby [and] be fully professional,” she says.

Throughout her career as an athlete, in governance roles and even as an academic, Palmer has been an advocate for elevating the profile of women’s rugby.

“Atua wāhine have been a huge part of our journey with the Black Ferns and in our haka also refers to Hineahuone, Hinetītama, Hine-nui-te-pō, so we really feel that mana wahine element coming through,” she says.

“Showing that we’re strong, we’re fierce, that we make a difference in the world so [it’s] been a big part of rugby as well.”

M9 - otherwise known as the Māori TedX - started in 2022, discussing topics like Matariki, Te Matatini, te reo Māori, the arts and other issues in the Māori world. This week’s event marks the seventh M9 show - a highly anticipated occasion following the cancellation of the previous event in May.

This lineup saw national sporting legends Tawera Nikau, Mea Motu, Daniel Kereopa, Peter Cowan and Tupuria King take their skills from the field, the pitch, the water and the court to the stage. Rugby sevens star Karl Te Nana also subbed in as replacement for former All Black Piri Weepu.

Cowan (Ngāti Kahungunu, Hāmoa) is becoming a household name after the Bridge Pā paddler won Paralympic bronze in the men’s 200m VL3 this year. He says it was a special moment for him and his whānau.

“[Competing in Paris is] a big step up from Lake Karapiro [and a] bit of a contrast - [you’re] alone in your waka,” he adds.

“But you know, having our [Māori] lens - having our mātauranga [in] how we approach our sport itself - you never really feel alone out there.”

Cowan says his athletic journey began as he transitioned to life with a disability after a bike accident at 15, which led to the amputation of his right leg above the knee.

“I found myself in waka ama as a way to kinda rehab and reconnect and move forward in life,” he says.

“It’s just a testament of [having that] superpower and backing yourself - knowing who we are on the world stage and knowing that we are Māori and we can achieve great things in the world.”

Clarkson shared a compelling story of the ebbs and flows of her sporting career, which included representing Aotearoa in netball and touch rugby. She jokingly confessed to feeling like the ‘most-dropped Silver Fern’ after a few challenging campaigns with the team.

“That’s what my kōrero is about - it’s about reflecting on the times throughout your career when there’s highs and lows and how you can actually learn from those lows. And how that can actually steer your pathway into whatever comes through life.”

Cowan also offered advice to rangatahi and whaikaha athletes navigating the hākinakina space.

“It’s a journey and it takes time to get to where you wanna be. You’re gonna come to crossroads or difficulty in there, but it’s always important to keep in mind [the] reason why you got into your chosen sport.”



