Corrella drops second album - ‘Skeletons’

Aotearoa band Corrella will release their second album, Skeletons, on Friday.

The Tāmaki Makaurau-based band is known for their popular but authentic Māori catchphrases such as ‘Chur Māori’.

The Roots Reggae group soared to popularity this year - winning breakthrough single of the year at the Aotearoa Music Awards with their single Blue Eyed Māori.

This time, their genre-blending sound will include round roots reggae, soul but even pop and even a bit of country.

Lead singer Pipiwharauroa Campbell of Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti He and Ngāti Pukenga says, “Kātahi anō mātou ka mutu tō mātou kōpae hōu.” (“We’ve just finished our album.”)

“It was a bit of a relief to finally finish our album. You know it was a bit of a process when we’re in the studio trapped with each other for two weeks straight and we are still friends just. Koirā te mea nui (That’s the main thing),” Campbell says.

The 11-track album showcases their soulful harmonies but delves into themes that matter to the band.

Campbell says, “I tipu ai au i te kōpū o tōku marae. I grew up as a marae kid. Came to the big smoke, actually, I went to Te Aute College. I’m proud to be Māori.”

Singer and guitarist Te Naawe Tupe of Ngāi Tūhoe says, “The cool thing is we had finished a lot of these songs before the hikoi and everything (that’s) happened. And post hīkoi now that we’re looking at it, it’s like all of these songs actually fit the kaupapa.”

“As the bro was saying, there are some songs in there before, you know when we go to war. But my favourite song at the moment is Cookie, which talks a bit about colonisation. ‘Too Chur’ you know, about being comfortable in your skin,” Campbell says.