Jackson Owens carries the sound of his Turangi upbringing in new waiata

Kaiwaiata Jackson Owens (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Awa, Te Arawa, Ngāi Tahu) is sharing the unique sound of his Turangi upbringing with the world through a new track released this week.

Something Good serves as a prelude to Owens’ upcoming EP, returning to the soulful sound that first sparked his love for music.

“This waiata and the EP in general, I wanted to do something where it relates to my life [right] now,” he says.

“I’m in a good place in my life - [I] wanted this EP to be more positive, [more] real.”

The Turangi-born artist says his musical roots run deep within his whānau, with early years spent singing in the Rātana Church.

The soulful R&B track launches Owens into a new chapter of his career while honouring the musical influences of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.

“It’s the music that shaped me into who I am both personally and as an artist,” he says.

Since beginning his musical journey at the tender age of 10, Owens has undergone many changes - the most notable being his journey into fatherhood as a pāpā to three-year-old Kaia and three-month-old Hawaiki.

“That whole experience of being a father has definitely changed me for the better, [it’s] been awesome. [I] try and bring that out in my music as well,” he adds.

“I want to continue the cycle so my sons can also have the same experience, growing up surrounded by that deep soulful sound as I did.”

Despite the joys of his journey as a professional artist, Owens says it hasn’t come without its challenges.

“I still work a full-time job as well as doing this. [It’s] definitely a bit of a [financial] struggle, but man, the love for it is more than enough for me and I’ll never stop doing music. It’s just something that I’m so passionate about.”

Owens says his ultimate goal is to pursue music full-time, but providing stability for his whānau is his top priority.

“I’m nearly there - I could probably do it but, with the whānau and stuff, I want to have that steady income for them.”

A proud Tūwharetoa descendant, Owens says his Māoritanga flows through his music, a constant presence in his mahi both on and off the records.

“I’m always proud to be Māori - always have been [and] I think it’s awesome to see us Māori as people stand up for what’s good.”

“I know there’s some raruraru (issues) happening, but it’s just good to see everyone standing up together.”

A small-town boy himself, Owens hopes to leave listeners feeling inspired through his music.

“[I] didn’t really grow up with much and [I’m trying to] live my dream I guess, but I hope that someone can see that and see that it’s possible to live your dream.”

Something Good is available for streaming on all platforms, with the EP set to drop in the coming months.