Pōmārie: Daily TV news to end on Whakaata Māori after 20 years

Whakaata Māori has cut 27 roles, plans to move its Te Reo Channel from TV to online, and cancel its uninterrupted 20-year news programme from next Friday to focus on digital news for the Te Ao Māori News website.

That came after the broadcaster found it would have large financial shortfalls in the coming years and concluded it needed to cut its costs.

That was despite its efforts to convince successive governments to increase funding.

Whakaata Māori has not had an inflation adjustment since 2008, when Parekura Horomia was the Maōri Development Minister, which oversees Māori broadcasting.



Had those inflation adjustments been made, it’s understood the Crown-funded broadcaster’s budget would be 67% higher this year.

Te Ao Māori News 4.30 pm show will end next Friday, December 13. Te Ao with Moana will be the last news/current affairs show on the channel next year.

The reductions aim to cut costs by over $10 million by 2027. Many proposals were considered across the company in late September, with final decisions made in November. Some appointments to new roles in the newsroom have not yet been made.

Kaihautū (chief executive) Shane Taurima said the decisions were “guided by our Tātai Whetū principles.

“These decisions allow Whakaata Māori to continue leading with te reo Māori and tikanga Māori at the heart of everything we do, ensuring their relevance and vitality in a changing world.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all kaihoe (staff) who have contributed to this journey. To those who are leaving, your mahi has been invaluable in shaping Whakaata Māori and its kaupapa. To those staying, your dedication will carry us forward as we navigate this new chapter together.

“As we look ahead, our commitment remains firmly with our audiences and communities. Guided by our kaupapa we will continue to deliver meaningful and impactful content, celebrating te reo Māori and tikanga Māori in ways that resonate deeply with those we serve."

In a statement sent to Te Ao Māori New, he said the core principles driving the realignment were: