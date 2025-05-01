Social impact of Whakaata Māori far exceeds its funding

Whakaata Māori has released its 2025 Social Value Report, highlighting the broadcaster’s role in revitalising te reo Māori, tikanga Māori, and Māori identity across Aotearoa.

An independent analysis by Social Ventures Australia found the organisation generated more than $114 million in social value during the 2023/24 financial year — more than twice its annual operating budget.

The report outlines the measurable cultural and social impact of kaupapa Māori media, including increased use of te reo Māori in homes, strengthened Māori identity and confidence, and a broader national understanding of te ao Māori.

Shane Taurima. Photo/Supplied

“This report confirms what many of us know from experience — kaupapa Māori media has the power to transform not just Māori lives, but the fabric of Aotearoa,” said Shane Taurima, Kaihautū of Whakaata Māori.

“Whakaata Māori is helping normalise te reo, strengthen whānau identity, and create real value across generations.”

Whakaata Māori and Sky Sport will partner to broadcast three rugby matches over Matariki. Photo / All Blacks Experience

Key Insights

• $114.2 million in social value created

• 2.5 M+ annual TV viewers | 4.8 M+ digital users | 172 M+ social media impressions

• 78% of Māori viewers feel more connected to their identity

• 69% of parents say their tamariki use more reo and tikanga at home

• 66% of non-Māori viewers report greater understanding of te ao Māori

• 82% of active reo learners say their proficiency improved

• 89% of Kaihoe (staff) surveyed feel empowered to support revitalisation

Photo/Supplied

Tā Te Pūrongo Uara Pāpori 2025, he tātari i te wāriu o ngā mahi

He mea tono te pūrongo i runga i te auroa o tā Whakaata Māori ū ki te ine pāpātanga.

I arotakehia motuhaketia Te Pūrongo Uara Pāpori 2025, e te umanga Social Ventures Australia (SVA) Consulting.

Kei te aroākapa te umanga o SVA i ngā mahi ine pāpātanga pāpori puta noa i Aotearoa me Ahitereiria, mā te mahi tahi ki ngā hapori, te ohaoha, me te rāngai tūmatanui.

“Mai rā anō, kua nui ake tā mātou kaupapa i te pāpāho,” tā te Kaihautū o Whakaata Māori, tā Shane Taurima.

Photo/Supplied

“Ko tā te pūrongo nei, he āpiti whika ki tā mātou e kite nei i ia rā - kei te kaha ake te kōrero Māori a ngā tamariki, kei te tupu te māia me te ngākau titikaha o ngā whānau, ā, e rongo ana ā mātou kaihoe i te kaha ki te ārahi.

“He taunakitanga nui e whakaatu ana i te whaihua o te haumitanga ki te arapāho kaupapa Māori hei painga mā ngāi tūmatanui.”