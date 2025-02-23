Te Matatini: A guide to access the uninterrupted live coverage on Whakaata Māori

All eyes are set on Te Matatini as 55 rōpū from across Aotearoa and Australia are currently travelling to the Taranaki region, ready to battle it out on stage.

Whakaata Māori, with its news service Te Ao Māori News will be broadcasting the event beginning from the pōhiri on Monday 23rd of February at 10 am.

To be a part of the broadcast there are a few simple steps that you need to follow to ensure you’re already.

Whether you’re at home, at school or will be checking your devices at work, you will need to make sure that you’re all signed up to the Māori+ app.

Māori+ will be the place where you will be able to access live coverage as it happens, or to catch up on performances from the previous day.

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga will be free to stream on Māori+ in Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Te reo pōhiri o Te Kāhui Maunga

Ka timata ngā mahi pāpāhō i Te Matatini tōmua i te pōhiri ka tū hei te Mane.

Mā Oriini Kaipara rāua ko Rauru Broughton te pāohotanga e whakataki. Mā rāua e āta wetewete, wānanga hoki i ngā nekenekehanga o te pōhiri. Mā rāua hoki e āta whakamārama i ngā tikanga me ngā kawa ka kite i te wā o te pōhiri.

E hia kē nei ngā marama a Te Kāhui Maunga e whakarite ana i ā rātou anō kia pai ai tā rātou pōhiri i te tini ngerongero ka tatū atu ki te papa whenua ki Māratahu Huakai (Yarrow Stadium).

E ai ki ngā kōrero ka kite, ka rongo hoki tātou i te ataahua o ngā tikanga tuku iho o te hau kāinga, o ngā iwi o Te Kāhui Maunga.

Official broadcast

Join your hosts, Julian Wilcox, Oriini Kaipara, and Peata Melbourne, alongside various guests throughout the competition, as they serve as your eyes and ears on-the-ground.

Peata Melbourne

With years of broadcasting experience and also as performers on the Te Matatini stage, they will provide in-depth analysis and insightful interviews to ensure you stay informed about Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.

Oriini Kaipara has often appeared on the stage of Te Matatini, the “Olympics” of kapa haka, giving her a valuable insight into the commitment and sacrifice of elite athletes. Photo / Erica Sinclair

Every performance will be repackaged and loaded onto the app for you and your whānau to enjoy at your viewing leisure.

Newsbreaks

Behind the scenes as Te Reo o Te Uru reporter Regan Paranihi does a live cross. Source: File

Whakaata Māori’s comprehensive daily coverage will begin every day with a Te Matatini breakfast style news program fronted by reporters from Te Reo o Te Uru, Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News and Tahu News.

They will act as your observers and informants on the ground, closely monitoring the situation and delivering a comprehensive, in-depth analysis of the groups and their activities.

Regan Paranihi from the host regional news service, Te Reo o Te Uru will be your presenter. She, along with reporters from the Māori news collaboration will be bringing you up to date with how performers are feeling, and some reactions from the crowds.