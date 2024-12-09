Māori wardens support new liquor store hours effective tonight

There has been an increase of remote alcohol sellers since the Covid pandemic, research has found. (Stuff/File image)

Auckland is taking decisive action to address alcohol harm with a new local alcohol policy aimed at reducing its availability in the city.

After nearly a decade of legal battles, the council’s policy is already reshaping how and when alcohol can be sold, with tighter restrictions rolled out in two stages.

As of September 16, new off-licences, including bottle shops and supermarkets, face stricter rules when applying to open in 23 suburbs, including Ōtara, Manurewa, Avondale, and Papakura. These areas were targeted due to high levels of alcohol-related crime and harm.

And, from December 9, trading hours for all Auckland off-licence premises will be reduced, with sales ending at 9 pm instead of 11 pm.

The policy has been welcomed by health advocates, Māori leaders and community organisations, who say it will help curb the devastating social, health, and economic impacts of alcohol harm.

Turehou Māori Wardens chairperson Mereana Peka described the changes as a step toward healing for Auckland’s communities.

”This is going to be a really good stepping stone towards healing our people from alcohol harm,” she said.

Peka emphasised how exposure to alcohol affected tamariki and mokopuna.”Our mokopuna get up in the morning and, when they’re heading to kura, they see bottle stores open. It’s becoming the norm, and we want to say that this is not normal.”

Grant Hewison, from Communities Against Alcohol Harm, noted that the policy had been a long time coming but was already making a difference.”This move, which was designed 10 years ago and has taken a decade to come into effect, will address that last-minute ‘I’ll whip down and grab another box’ approach and will reduce that risk.”

Health advocates have also pointed to the significant toll alcohol takes on hospitals and emergency services.”Our hospitals will see a reduction in ED admissions and a lot less drink-driving,” Hewison said.

The changes also aim to promote safer environments for children, with some stores already pulling back their morning opening hours.”Some bottle stores, through the Turehou Māori wardens, have had their opening hours in the morning pulled back, so they’re not open while schoolchildren are walking past,” Hewison explained.

The new policy reflects strong community support for addressing alcohol-related harm. Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley said feedback from the consultation process was clear: People wanted fewer off-licences and shorter trading hours.

“This is going to give whānau quality time because now parents will be at home with their tamariki,” said Peka, highlighting the social benefits of the reduced availability of alcohol.

Hewison also suggested further steps could be taken.”For those stores in residential areas, we should probably ask the question: why do you need to be open until 9 pm? Maybe we should consider closing them at 6 pm.”

Auckland’s new local alcohol policy is part of a broader push to reduce alcohol harm across Aotearoa. Similar policies have been adopted in cities like Porirua and Tīmaru, while others, such as Waikato, continue to face resistance from the alcohol industry.

For Auckland, the council’s victory in the Supreme Court against supermarket giants earlier this year was a turning point, allowing these long-overdue changes to finally be implemented.