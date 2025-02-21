Whangārei hapū say land was sold to hotel chain without consulting mana whenua

“It’s offensive to see our whenua turned over for a hotel."

Hapū from Whangārei is claiming that the council sold the land of one of their historical pā sites without consulting mana whenua.

In late 2023, hapū were informed that the Pihoi Pā land—located at 8-10 Dent Street in Whangārei—had been sold to an international hotel chain, with plans to use the site for tourist and visitor accommodation purposes.

“It’s offensive to see our whenua turned over for a hotel,” says Nicki Wakefield of Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, one of the primary hapū in what is now known as Whangārei’s CBD.

“We absolutely expect a partnership approach when it comes to the sale or the development of these lands that have benefited [everyone] here in Whangārei for so long.”

Pihoi Pā—he whenua hirahira

He wāhi whakahirahira te whenua o Pihoi Pā—e mōhio whānuitia nei ko Fire Station Hill. Koinei te wāhi i pōhiritia ai te Pākehā tuatahi o Whangārei, a William Carruth i te tau 1839.

“Pihoi is a living kāinga of our tūpuna, right up until we were removed from the whenua that is now the CBD of Whangārei,” te kī a Wakefield.

“We have a lot of our whanaunga visiting there, but instead of going to the pā, they’re visiting the Court, which also sits on Pihoi Pa.”

He maha noa atu ngā hapū o roto o Whangārei, heoi, hei tā Wakefield, e toru ngā hapū matua o te takiwā o Pihoi Pā—ko Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, ko Te Parawhau, ko Te Uri Roroi hoki.

Te Kaunihera me ngā Hapū o Whangārei

Hei tā Wakefield, i te tau 2023, pōhiritia ai ngā hapū nei kia hui tahi me te Kaunihera a Rohe o Whangārei hei wānanga i ngā mahere whakawhanake whenua mō Pihoi Pa.

Hei tāna, kāre a Ngāti Kahu o Torongare i whai wāhi atu ki ngā wānanga i tau anō rā te Kaunihera i te hokotanga atu o te whenua. I mārama hoki ngā hiahia a te hapū nei, kia mahi tahi atu te Kaunihera ki ngā mana whenua i roto i ēnei mahi.

“There was a short discussion about what that could include, but by the end of the hui, we were told the council were going to sell it.”

Hei tā Peter Vaughan, māngai o te whānau o Te Iwitahi Manihera, kua nui kē atu ā rātau tono ki te Kaunihera, kia wānangatia te hokonga o Pihoi Pā, engari auare ake.

“It’s a deliberate act and it’s another grievous wound to the tangata whenua, to a people who are virtually landless.”

Hei tāna, kua takahi te kaunihera i āna ake herenga ki ngā ture Resource Management Act, Local Government Act, Te Tiriti o Waitangi hoki.

Hapū were involved in consultation, Council says

In a statement, Tony Collins, Whangarei District Council’s District Development Manager, says hapū were indeed involved in the discussion regarding the land sale.

“In 2019 the hotel operator Millennium Copthorne approached staff with a proposal; however, the start of this agreement coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on the visitor industry in New Zealand. Millennium Copthorne withdrew from the agreement in early 2021.”

Millennium Copthorne renewed its’ interest in 2023.

“As well as consultation undertaken in 2012 with community and hapū as part of the initial decision for the site to be a strategic development opportunity, feedback from hapū was sought through Te Huinga, Te Kārearea, and individual groups throughout 2022-2024.”

They say hapū participated in discussions with the council and developer during a hui in October 2023. At the time, their opposition to the sale was acknowledged, and it was agreed that if the sale went ahead, the Council would assist hapū in their communications with the developer. The sale was completed in 2024.

‘Tikanga not upheld’

Wakefield says the disappointment expressed by hapū is not a new message.

“We’ve shared with the Council many times that we’re here, that we’re not going anywhere, and the whole of the city has hugely benefited from our whenua that was taken from our tūpuna,” she says.

“Today, we’re homeless. We’re landless.”

She says that tikanga Māori was not upheld throughout this process, and there is a huge concern for all the developments happening in the city.

“Often without a chance for our hapū to underpin those developments with our tikanga.”

She hopes to see the people of Whangārei thriving on their lands again.

“Hoki whenua mai but also hoki ki te whenua,”

“Our doors is always open. We’re easy to get in touch with.”

The council says they will continue to facilitate engagement between the developer and hapū through the development phase as agreed, so their continued feedback can be received.