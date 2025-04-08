‘Clearly anti-Māori’: Local leaders slam member’s bill on race-based services

Apulu Reece Autagavaia says cutting targeted support ignores systemic inequality, as Dr Will Flavell defends the services that helped him succeed and Dr Parmjeet Parmar pushes to scrap them.

Local Auckland politicians say an ACT MP’s member’s bill targeting race-based scholarships at universities is ‘clearly anti-Māori’.

Dr Will Flavell says targeted support helped him earn two Master’s degrees and a doctorate – and Māori and Pasifika students still need that support today.

A proposed member’s bill banning race-based scholarships and services is “extremely sad and frightening”, Henderson-Massey Local Board deputy chair says.

“I am a product of Māori support services throughout my time at university.”

ACT tertiary education spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar says she has drafted the member’s bill to ensure universities do not allocate resources, benefits or opportunities based on race.

But Flavell says the bill is “clearly anti-Māori”.

“We need to continue speaking out against the government about this. Ka whawhai tonu tātou. We all benefit as New Zealanders when our indigenous people do well – nobody loses, because we all win.”

Dr Flavell grew up in the North and attended Waikato and Otago universities. He says tertiary education was intimidating as a young Māori student, but support services made all the difference.

“I always made sure that I connected with the Māori services that were provided for Māori students, such as cultural, language, and iwi scholarship support. There were also great mentors who supported me, and I was grateful for them that enabled me to thrive in the world of education.”

The member’s bill, if passed, would stop tertiary institutions from offering resources, spaces, and academic pathways targeted at specific ethnic groups.

Parmar argues such policies are divisive and that all students should be treated equally. The ACT Party has long opposed race-based policies, arguing that public services and opportunities should be based on need, not ethnicity.

But Māori and Pacific leaders say the bill ignores systemic disadvantages their communities still face – and the role of targeted support in addressing those inequities.

Flavell says cutting the support services would hit Māori and Pasifika students hardest, especially in areas like West Auckland.

The Māori economy is now worth around $126 billion, and investing in Indigenous learners benefits everyone, he says.

“Formal education is extremely important, and typically when Māori graduate, they give back to their respective communities through their mahi.”

He says this parliamentary term has seen a wave of bills come through, but he feels a responsibility to speak out when they increase hardship for Māori and Pasifika communities.

“To achieve equitable services for Māori, it is important that we focus on Kaupapa Māori services, whānau-centred approaches, and addressing systemic barriers to ensure access to high-quality educational services and support that are responsive to Māori needs and aspirations.”

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia also criticised the bill for missing the point.

“The scholarships recognise that there are structural inequalities leading to worse outcomes for Māori, Pacific, disabled, rural communities, women, and others. It’s not just about race; it’s about addressing underrepresentation across multiple groups.

“If we want more doctors who look like us, talk like us, and can explain things in ways our communities understand, then we need to build strong pipelines into those professions. Diversity is our strength. Without it, the same demographic will continue to dominate and struggle to relate to the communities they serve.”

Apulu says the bill is “ideological” and ignores evidence.“

The research clearly shows these groups face systemic disadvantages. Scholarships and support services help level the playing field.”

What’s next?

Dr Parmar’s Education and Training (Fair Treatment) Amendment Bill is a member’s bill. It must be drawn from the parliamentary ballot before it can be debated in the House.