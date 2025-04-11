Tainui makes history with global investment partnership

Tanui Group Holdings has signed an agreement with a global investment firm to develop the Ruakura Superhub.

The partnership is with Australian-based investment firm, Brookfield, which has a base of more than USD$1trillion in assets. The joint venture will acquire four logistics buildings for the Superhub.

Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chair of Tainui governance board Te Arataura, said the decision to partner with Brookfield has been a six-month process to signal “Māori are open for global business”.

“The iwi is focused on intergenerational legacy. Together we will create real opportunities for economic growth that will reverberate for our people, Brookfield’s investors and our country.”

He said the partnership will accelerate the future development of the Ruakura SuperHub to include logistics, industrial, commercial, retail, green space and homes for roughly 4,500 people.

Morgan says the benefits are abundant, not only for Waikato but for all global investors looking to partner with Māori.

“Brookfield is a long-term investor in Aotearoa and we look forward to committing further capital to the country while working alongside local partners such as TGH.

The chair of Tainui Group Holdings, Hinerangi Raumati explained the partnership as a natural evolution of TGH’s investment strategy.

“TGH looks forward to a successful partnership with Brookfield and unlocking the full potential of the Superhub to deliver for our iwi over many generations.”

Ruakura Superhub is one of Aotearoa’s major supply chains that services around 45% of the Aotearoa population, with 42% of the nation’s freight and 55% of the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

He maha noa ngā hua kua puta mō te iwi Māori

E ai ki te kaihautū o Brookfield a Ruban Kaneshamoorthy ko te kirimana nei e tohu ana i tō rātou ngākaunui ki te mahi tahi ki a Tainui.

A, ko Tainui Group Holdings te kamupene-a-iwi tuatahi kia whakatū i tēnei momo kirimana. A, he hiahia nō Brookfield kia whakawhānui ake i a rātou mahi ki ngā iwi taketake

Ka riro pea mā te tari mahi haumi e whakaae ki te kirimana, engari mō te hunga nei, ka koke tonu.