Iwi-led investment helps whānau thrive across Ruapehu

Rangatahi learn about safe river crossing, rescue swimming with recovery ropes, CPR, first aid and spinal injuries in the water in last year's 360 Rangatahi Life Skills initiative, funded through Whiria Ngā Hua. Photo: Supplied

An iwi-led investment initiative has injected nearly $300,000 into supporting whānau to build a diverse range of enterprises across the Ruapehu region.

Ngāti Rangi has funded 34 new whānau initiatives in its fourth round of Whiria Ngā Hua, a programme aimed at creating local solutions to help whānau and hapori (communities) thrive.

Helen Leahy, pou ārahi of Ngāti Rangi’s operational arm Ngā Waihua o Paerangi, said the investment enables whānau to pursue their aspirations.

“This is the essence of Whānau Ora,” Leahy said. “All of our experience and evaluations prove that outcomes are always more enduring and more meaningful when whānau are in the driving seat.”

Ngāti Rangi launched Whiria Ngā Hua in 2022 to support social, cultural, medical and economic wellbeing. Leahy said the initiative is driven by whānau, for whānau.

Research from previous funding rounds has shown that investing directly in whānau enterprise delivers positive social impacts by strengthening cultural and community connectedness as well as health and economic development, Leahy said.

“The model of funding invests in ideas and initiatives to improve a broad range of wellbeing outcomes for whānau, underpinned by a whānau-centred approach.

“Rather than being directed to comply, or be a passive recipient of services, whānau have told us they want to create positive solutions for themselves.”

In the latest round, whānau are bringing their aspirations to life through kaupapa ranging from creative kākahu huruhuru sewing workshops for marae to environmental work training, including firearms licences, chainsaw skills and risk management.

A student practices fire safety skills during 360 Rangatahi’s fire extinguisher and general fire awareness training. The programme was funded through Whiria Ngā Hua. Photo: Supplied

“Our priority for funding was to invest in rangatahi,” Leahy said.

Among the ventures supported are Matua Te Mana Muay Thai, Ruapehu Waka Ama, and Ka Ora Ngā Rangatahi Maara Kai – a hunting and gathering initiative under the kaupapa Maara to Jar, involving cultivation, seeding, planting, hanging meat and turning produce into pickles and relish.

Other kaupapa include Te Hā o te Huru (The Essence of Hair), nurturing rangatahi in the art of barbering, and Taonga Pūoro Hauora Kete, focused on the stories and creation of traditional musical instruments.

“Some of the successful applications focused on soul-to-soul healing such as counselling and equine-assisted therapy, while four local kura will also benefit from this round.”

Leahy said the Ruapehu region had experienced significant employment shocks over the past two years, and Whiria Ngā Hua was well placed to create new opportunities for whānau and communities to prosper.

“Whiria Ngā Hua continues to grow the Māori enterprise ecosystem and strengthen whānau-led economic resilience,” she said.

The 34 funded ventures were selected from 69 applications, with a total investment of $293,500.

Of 46 complete applications assessed by an independent panel, 27 were fully approved, seven partially approved, 12 declined and one withdrawn.

More than 70% of approved applicants (24 whānau) intend to establish legal entities to build sustainable ventures. Collectively, the initiatives are expected to reach 1756 individuals across the wider Ruapehu, Waimarino and Whanganui communities.

An evaluation commissioned by Ngā Waihua o Paerangi found the Whiria Ngā Hua model has produced significant outcomes for whānau and the wider community, fostering cultural connection, capability building and a stronger sense of empowerment, self-determination and wellbeing.

The research concluded the initiative is driving positive change for hundreds of people across the Ruapehu region and demonstrates the multifaceted impact of direct whānau commissioning.

