Aboriginal artist gains strong Māori backing with the release of his latest single

Aboriginal artist Mikhail Laxton is grateful for the support of his Māori following, despite living in Canada.

An Aboriginal music artist is making waves around Aoteaora with his latest song, ‘I Like The Way.’

Mikhail Laxton (Kuku Yalanji - Mossman, QLD) is currently living in Canada and through social media has gained a Māori following.

Laxton says his connection and appreciation of Māori culture goes back to when he was a teenager in school.

“Growing up I used to look up to a lot of kiwi and Māori singer/songwriters, artists and stuff like that. So, when I was a teenager, me and a couple of the Polynesian boys, the Māori boys used to get together and sing.”

‘I Like The Way’

His latest song ‘I Like The Way’ is a dedication to his wife who he says brings the best out of him.

Mikhail Laxton. Photo: Facebook

He says that his troubled upbringing prompted him to leave his hometown as a teenager, seeking a better future. He adds that he hopes to convey the love he has for his wife through this latest single.

“She’s just made me all that much better. So, writing a song, I just wanted to write something as sweet and beautiful as she is.”

Indigenous connection

Many Indigenous singers, musicians, and bands have raised concerns about language and culture in Indigenous languages. One notable group, Yothu Yindi, made up of both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal members achieved success in the 1990s by promoting Aboriginal culture and addressing the issue of treaties, or the absence of them.

Laxton says he is interested in singing in his language, however there are some difficulties when it comes to dialect.

“Where I’m from I could count on half of one hand the amount of people in my community that can speak our actual language.”

However, when it comes to Māori and the language, he has a deep admiration for the strength of Māori for the fight to ensure the revitalisation and normalisation of te reo Māori.

He says, while in his 20’s he was invited to be apart of a dance group in Australia who celebrate the many cultures throughout the Pacific, and Māori was at the top of the list.

“This guy Ray had come in and teach us about Māori culture. He wrote a haka for us and he taught us what each word meant. I was like man there is so much power in each individual word.”

Coming to Aotearoa

With thousands of followers across all of his social media platforms, Laxton says he is looking forward to trying delicacies like hāngī and boil up.

He further adds saying that the support he has received from Māori in recent months has given him a calling to return home and to his neighbouring nation.

“Just hanging out with the people honestly. I’ve been away from home for too long and you mob are the same as our mob. That’s kind of my bucket list, the bucket list is to get back to New Zealand and spend a good amount of time there actually.”

‘I Like The Way’ is available now on all music streaming platforms.