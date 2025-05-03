‘Will fight for the right’: Gisborne hapū’s call to reclaim lands

Ngāti Oneone chairwoman Charlotte Gibson says they will "fight for the right” to have their land returned and is calling for everyone, especially hapū members, to attend a hīkoi and occupation on Monday, preceded by a Sunday hui. Photo / Supplied / LDR

A Gisborne hapū has declared it “will fight for the right” to have its lands returned.

Ngāti Oneone is to hold a hīkoi and occupation on Monday.

This year marks 95 years of Ngāti Oneone being displaced from its mana whenua lands, Ngāti Oneone hapū chairwoman Charlotte Gibson said.

The occupation will be at Te Pā Eketū Shed on Hirini St, next to the urupā, “for as long as it takes”.

On Monday, at 8am, the hīkoi will start at the Gisborne District Council administration building in Fitzherbert St, head towards Trust Tairāwhiti and finish at the Eastland Port offices.

The hapū’s Poho-o-Rāwiri Marae (1852) and pā were originally established on Hirini Street but were removed to develop the Gisborne harbour area under the Public Works Act.

Now, the hapū are imploring the council, Trust Tairāwhiti and Eastland Port (a commercial arm of Trust Tairāwhiti) to return land that is not in use.

Trust Tairāwhiti is a regional economic development agency and regional tourism organisation under a funding partnership with the council.

Gibson called for everyone, especially hapū members, to attend.

Ngāti Oneone is holding a hui on Sunday at 2pm at the Te Pa Eketū Shed to discuss the hīkoi and occupation.

Gisborne District Council, Eastland Port and Trust Tairāwhiti have been approached for comment.