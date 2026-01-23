Aaron ‘Tauzemup’ Tau one win away from UFC contract

Aaron Tau is one win away from earning a UFC contract in his next fight

New Zealand mixed martial artist Aaron Tau is closing in on a UFC contract as he competes in Road to UFC Season 4. The tournament gives fighters a direct shot at the UFC, and Tau is now one win away from earning a place on the roster.

Tau has worked his way through the professional ranks with consistent performances and solid results. He is known for his aggressive fighting style and ability to finish fights, and has continued to improve his overall game as the competition has stepped up.

“I’m going to win. We don’t go to war to come back with nothing, not for our kids. Either way, I’m coming back with a UFC contract,” Tau said.

Training under head coach Mike Angove, Tau has focused on conditioning, defensive responsibility, and adapting to different fight styles.

Those improvements were evident in his performances earlier in the tournament. Tau opened his Road to UFC campaign with a decisive quarter-final win, stopping his opponent via knockout.

The result marked one of his strongest performances to date and set the tone for his run in the competition.

“He’s had two pretty solid performances first one was KO, second one was a fight in the night victory and a very, very close fight. It was an absolute war,” says Angove.

His semi-final bout presented a tougher challenge.

Tau faced Shuai Yin in a closely fought contest that lasted the distance. The fight featured sustained exchanges and momentum shifts, with both fighters having periods of success. Tau’s ability to maintain pressure and manage the later rounds proved decisive, as he secured a narrow victory. The bout was later recognised with Fight of the Night honours.

“Every single fight I have had to this point has been the biggest fight of my life, so, it’s just another pou I have to pass to get to where I want to be for my people, and just for all the people that supported me, my whānaunga’s up north, just the whole of te ao maori that’s been behind me this whole way.” Says Tau

According to his coaching team, Tau’s next opponent presents a similar challenge, combining strong wrestling with a willingness to trade strikes. Angove says the fight is likely to come down to endurance and defensive discipline, noting that Tau has the power to end the contest early if openings present themselves.

Tau has acknowledged the support he has received from his whānau and community throughout his career, saying that each fight carries added responsibility. He says his focus remains on preparation and execution, rather than the outcome.

“Similar guy in this fight, a guy who switch hits, a guy who has a real wrestle-heavy game, and a guy who likes to brawl, so it’s going to be very interesting.” Says Angove

A win in his next fight would see Tau awarded a UFC contract, making him one of the latest New Zealand fighters to enter the promotion. The final bout of Road to UFC: Season 4 is expected to take place later this year, with Tau continuing preparations as the opportunity approaches.

“When I was growing up, no one really liked me being like this. I was a bit too aggressive for everyone else, didn’t have the right mentality to be sitting at a desk and writing and that kind of stuff, but when I found my realm, I flourished.