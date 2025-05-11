Whanganui: First Māori seats in spotlight ahead of council elections and referendum

The October elections will be the first time Māori in Whanganui will have the option of voting in councillors for the district’s new Māori ward. Photo / Moana Ellis / LDR

An information evening for people thinking about standing in this year’s local body elections will have a strong focus on the Whanganui’s first two Māori ward seats.

The October elections will be the first time Māori voters will have the option of voting in councillors for the district’s new Māori ward.

Whanganui District Council will hold a candidate information evening at Te Ao Hou Marae on Friday 16 May at 5.15pm.

The event will feature New Plymouth District councillor Dinnie Moeahu and Manawatū District Māori ward councillor Bridget Bell sharing insights about their experiences in local government.

Both councillors are members of Te Maruata, the Local Government New Zealand network supporting Māori elected members.

The Whanganui council’s deputy electoral officer and democracy services manager, Anna Palamountain, said the event would be a chance for people to hear about the reality of being a councillor and learn about the rules for standing for election.

Nominations open on 4 July and close at 12 noon on 1 August.

“So, if you haven’t already, now is the time to be thinking about standing up and representing your community as a councillor – or shoulder-tapping others who you think would be well-suited for the role,” Palamountain said.

“Even if you’re not personally planning to run for council, this event will be a great chance to learn how Whanganui’s new Māori ward will work.”

Māori wards for councils are similar to Māori electorates in Parliament. Voters on the Māori electoral roll elect Māori ward councillors, and general roll voters elect general ward councillors.

Whanganui will have one Māori ward with two councillors, 10 general ward councillors, and the mayor.

Council chief executive David Langford said Māori ward councillors, just like general ward councillors, would represent the whole community and take an oath to serve all residents and ratepayers.

“The idea behind having a Māori ward is to increase Māori representation at local government level, as despite making up nearly a quarter of our district’s population, people of Māori descent have historically been under-represented in Whanganui in terms of elected members,” Langford said.

The Māori ward referendum being conducted as part of the 2025 local elections will also be discussed.

“At the same time as they vote for councillors and mayor, voters will be asked whether they support the continuation of a Māori ward in our district or not,” Langford said.

The council decided in October last year to introduce Māori Wards. During community consultation, 53% of submissions supported Māori Wards.

Langford said the referendum was imposed by central government and could cost ratepayers $45,000.

The first information evening at Te Ao Hou Marae on Somme Parade is free to attend, with all welcome.

A second information event will be held at the War Memorial Hall on Monday 16 June, covering the election more broadly.