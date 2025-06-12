‘The model works’: This Whanganui sport and culture programme is changing lives

Kaitakawaenga (mentors) work with a child in an initiative to improve student engagement in five Whanganui primary schools. Photo/Supplied.

Whanganui schools are rallying behind a local initiative they say is changing children’s lives - but needs more funding to keep going.

The programme for primary school students has been running for two years, using sport and cultural connection to boost child wellbeing and classroom engagement.

He Ara Hauora, developed by five local primary school principals and delivered by regional sports trust Sport Whanganui, is calling for long-term support as demand outstrips funding.

The programme was launched in the wake of COVID-19 to tackle growing concerns around student wellbeing and disengagement.

Initially funded by the Ministry of Education, it now relies on limited external funding and the support of schools themselves.

The programme works with up to 20 students from St Mary’s, Carlton, Aranui, Gonville and Whanganui East schools, with whānau and principals reporting positive results.

“He Ara Hauora works because it is mana-enhancing,” said Carlton School principal Gary Johnston.

“These tamariki have the potential to be leaders, and using a strengths-based approach helps to develop that potential both in and out of the classroom,” Johnston said.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Tania King said the programme uses physical activity as a vehicle to reconnect students with their learning.

“We know from our work in schools that physical activity can successfully re-engage young people in a non-threatening and inclusive manner,” King said.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe is backing efforts to fund an expanded student engagement and wellbeing programme. From left, Sport Whanganui kaitakawaenga Tuera Pirikahu, Carlton School principal Gary Johnston, Gonville School principal Sarita Payne, mayor Andrew Tripe, Aranui Primary School principal Maryann Roberts, kaitakawaenga Justin Gush. Photo/Supplied.

“Sport is a key tool and central to the team’s approach, providing a structured, positive outlet.”

King said the need for wellbeing support was continuing to rise among students.

Sport Whanganui is funded through regional contracts, sponsorship and funding applications. The trust is pursuing new partnerships and funding opportunities to keep the programme running and to expand it.

“This initiative reflects the strength of locally led, culturally informed solutions,” King said. “We are actively exploring pathways to ensure the programme’s future.”

He Ara Hauora is led by two Sport Whanganui kaitakawaenga/mentors, Tuera Pirikahu and Justin Gush. Their approach is grounded in Te Ao Māori and focuses on developing emotional awareness, leadership and resilience through practices like Aka (a traditional Māori movement art), deep breathing and mindfulness.

“We are learning alongside the tamariki,” Pirikahu said. “Often there are things going on that take time to understand, like anxiety or other stressors.

“We work closely with tamariki as individuals and in small groups to develop emotional awareness and self-regulation skills … which helps them manage their feelings in the moment.”

Sport Whanganui said the pilot in 2023 was highly effective, but the end of government funding has left the team reliant on grants from Tū Manawa, the Whanganui Community Foundation and individual schools.

The level of funding was limiting capacity but demand across schools remained high, King said.

Johnston said with more investment, the initiative could become a core support system across more schools.

“The model works - and there’s scope to grow,” Johnston said. “The goal is to be sustainable long-term.”

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe is backing the programme. He said He Ara Hauora was a powerful example of how local schools, families and community organisations could come together to support the wellbeing of young people.

“This programme goes beyond just attendance - it represents a culturally grounded, holistic approach to re-engaging our young people in education and life,” Tripe said.

“I am committed to advocating for and standing alongside the He Ara Hauora programme for the long term, ensuring it continues to receive the recognition and backing it deserves in our community.”

