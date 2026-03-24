Kerrin Leoni to contest Tāmaki Makaurau electorate for Labour

Kerrin Leoni has been announced as Labour's new candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau. She will fill the seat left by Peeni Henare.

Kerrin Leoni has been confirmed as Labour’s candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau, contesting the seat currently held by Te Pāti Māori’s Oriini Kaipara.

The proud Ngāti Pāoa descendant believes she is the best māngai for the job.

“I’m an experienced politician, I believe that I can really get into all of the communities across Tāmaki Makaurau,” she says.

“I’ve got a clear vision for the future of our people and right now, Tāmaki Makaurau needs that strong leadership and to really get our people or excited about change.”

Leoni says her key priorities are employment, health and housing, alongside a strong focus on homeless rangatahi.

Her selection was confirmed at Ngā Whare Waatea in South Auckland, winning the candidacy over Nathaniel Howe.

“We had over a hundred Labour Party members there, some new members, some of our stalwarts,” Leoni says.

Despite falling short in this election, Howe said in a statement that it was an honour to share his vision for Tāmaki Makaurau’s future.

“Kerrin is a tireless worker for our communities and shows immense bravery in entering political spaces many Māori would never enter,” he adds.

“I wish her nothing but the best for the upcoming election and I am here to tautoko.”

Leoni also extends her mihi to Howe, saying, “I was obviously really happy that I was able to win this election. But [I] said to Nathaniel that I’d love the opportunity to continue supporting him in his political career within Te Pāti Reipa.”

Whakaata Maori

He whakakī i ngā whāruarua

Leoni enters the race following the departure of former MP Peeni Henare, who held the seat for three terms.

“They’re very big shoes to fill and you know, Peeni Henare has served for 12 years in Parliament,” she explains.

Leoni says Henare set a high standard, and she is determined to honour his legacy.

“I want to mihi to him and his whānau for his service that he’s given to our people for Tāmaki Makaurau and for the whole motu.”

Kua tū te ringa hei māngai mō Tāmaki

This will be Leoni’s first time contesting a Māori electorate seat, but she brings extensive local government experience, having served as Deputy Chair of the Waitematā Local Board, chaired the Māori Outcomes Portfolio, and later represented Whau as an Auckland Council ward councillor.

In 2025, she ran for Mayor of Auckland against Wayne Brown, receiving nearly 80,000 votes - just over 20 percent of the total.

“That’s huge as a wahine Māori I think.”

Leoni also stood in the Waikato electorate for Labour in 2020, placing second with more than 15,000 votes.

Although she has lost two of her last four elections, Leoni says she doesn’t believe it was a complete loss.

“In Waikato, we actually closed the margin by 10,000 votes. Now that’s a very strong blue seat down there, but we got right into the community.”

Auckland Mayoral Candidate, Kerrin Leoni. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

She believes her leadership has helped open doors for others.

“I believe it’s about paving the way for our future generations to come through.”

Leoni acknowledges the challenges that come with public office, including racism and sexism experienced during her campaigns - she says there will always be challenges in politics.

“We know we have to face those challenges, but it is all about that succession planning and breaking those glass ceilings for more Māori to come through,” she adds.

“The biggest challenges that we always face is trying to get the best for our people, is trying to get those things across the line. But I believe with the negotiation skills that I’ve managed to have [we] can achieve what’s best for Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Leoni’s campaign follows a low-turnout 2025 Tāmaki Makaurau by-election, with just over 10,600 votes cast from more than 44,000 enrolled voters.