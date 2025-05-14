NZ darts star Haupai Puha becomes ‘human dart’ in Sky Tower stunt

New Zealand darts professional Haupai Puha marked the return of the world’s top darts players to Oceania with a dramatic leap off Auckland’s iconic Sky Tower.

In a bold stunt to mark the return of the New Zealand Darts Masters, Kiwi darts professional Haupai Puha leapt 192 metres from Auckland’s Sky Tower, landing on a giant bullseye-themed pad in a dramatic “human dart” display.

The spectacle comes as the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Series of Darts returns to Auckland, with Spark Arena set to host the SkyCity New Zealand Darts Masters.

The tournament will feature some of the world’s top-ranked players going head-to-head with eight of Oceania’s best, promising a high-stakes clash of global and local talent.

Photo/Supplied

Haupai Puha, one of Aotearoa’s top darts players, currently sits at 86th on the PDC Order of Merit and 76th on the PDC ProTour.

Puha says the experience was exhilarating.

“The hardest part was letting go of the rails. It happened so fast, once you’re in the air, you just let it go. It was exciting.”

Inspiring Māori up-and-comers

Haupai Puha, who took up darts just over a decade ago, has quickly ascended to become New Zealand’s top-ranked player.

His rapid rise in the sport includes making history as the first New Zealander to earn a PDC tour card.

Puha gained even more international recognition in 2023, claiming victory at the World Darts Pairs Championship in Denmark alongside fellow Kiwi Ben Robb, further solidifying his place on the global darts stage.

New Zealand number one Haupai Puha. Photo / PDC

Puha also competed on the sport’s biggest stage at Alexandra Palace—affectionately known as “Ally Pally”—during the 2023/24 PDC World Darts Championship.

He said he hoped to inspire Māori to try a wider range of sports, not just the usual ones.

“If I can inspire, not only just Māori, but anybody to see that there’s another avenue outside of our norms, outside of the rugby, outside of the league, outside of the netball. Darts is another avenue.”

Preparing for the SkyCity NZ Darts Masters

As excitement builds for the SkyCity New Zealand Darts Masters in Auckland, Puha has taken time to reset and reconnect with his whānau.

“I was playing really well in the UK. I didn’t qualify for any of the Euros that are happening now. So, it gave me a window where I could miss a couple of players’ championships, come home, reset, see the family and just make sure my cup is full again.”

Puha said he’s looking forward to performing on home soil, surrounded by familiar faces.

Photo/Supplied

“I’m always excited to be home in front of friends and family, and just people, I can turn around and just notice people in the crowd. It’s always an honour and it’s always the highlight of anything that I do.”

The NZ Darts Masters will be taking place on the 15th and 16th of August at Spark Arena in collaboration with SkyCity.