Ashlea Gillon: how are we talking about fat bodies?

In a confronting research thesis, Dr Ash Gillon prompts people to think and talk about fat bodies differently, through the lens of Hine-nui-te-pō.

When Dr Ash Gillon (Ngāti Awa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāiterangi) speaks about fatness, it’s never just about the body. It’s about systems of oppression and truth.

Through her PhD thesis at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, Gillon invites people to think differently – especially about how society treats fat wāhine Māori.

After 15 years of academic study – a BA in Māori Studies and Sociology, a graduate diploma, and postgraduate diploma in Māori Health, and a masters Public Health – Ash has now graduated with her PhD, pushing the boundaries of fat studies and kaupapa Māori research.

Her thesis, grounded entirely in a mātauranga Māori worldview, is a first of its kind: a research journey unapologetically anchored in Māori narratives, values, and resistance.

“Fat Indigenous wāhine are subject to multiple forms of discrimination and intersecting oppressions,” Gillon says.

“Fat wāhine Māori are presented as undeserving, unwell, diseased, undesirable, and unreliable.”

But Gillon flips the script, “We are deserving, well, eased, desirable, reliable.”

“The system, as it stands, and as it has been for a long time, perpetuates how [in]access is enabled for some groups and not others through biopower, biopolitics, healthism, racism, sexism and fatism.”

At the heart of her research is the powerful atua Hine-nui-te-pō, whose pūrākau – along with those of Papatūānuku and Hinemoana – help reclaim body sovereignty for Indigenous women.

Ash describes this research methodology as a “fierce critique of the systems that continue to oppress Māori bodies”.

She describes her chapters as transformations – one, titled ‘Becoming Hine-nui-te-pō’, explores reclamation of orgasm, good sexual experiences, and the ways wāhine push back against colonial and fatphobic ideas of undesirability.

Another chapter, ‘Becoming or Unbecoming Te Pō’, is a deeply personal and collective inquiry into potential and what body sovereignty truly means for the wāhine who shared their kōrero.

“I tried to, as much as possible, embody Hine-nui-te-pō, especially with my data. Some may say I didn’t use a critical method of analysis, and that’s because I chose to create my own.”

The significance of Hine-nui-te-pō

Hine-nui-te-pō, in Māori cosmology, is one of the earliest examples of body sovereignty and reclamation, Ash says.

After discovering she had been deceived by her father, Tāne, and had sexual relations with him, she chose to leave the world of light and descend into the underworld, transforming herself into the atua of death, the underworld, and transition.

Dr Ashlea Gillon has capped of 15 years of academic study and numerous qualifications with a PhD, pushing the boundaries of fat studies and kaupapa Māori research. Photo: William Chea

This act of self-determination reflects immense mana and autonomy, marking her as one of the most powerful and wise atua in the Māori pantheon. She is commonly associated with the pīwakawaka and the mokomoko — the latter being the form taken by the demigod Māui in his attempt to steal immortality for humankind.

According to some traditions, Māui tried to enter Hine-nui-te-pō’s body while she slept, but was disturbed by the cry of the pīwakawaka, waking her. In response, she crushed him to death, marking not only his failure but a turning point in the balance of power.

Hine-nui-te-pō, representing Māori wāhine; pīwakawaka as tohu or messenger; and Māui as representation of systems, is largely integrated in Gillon’s research as a foundation.

For Gillon, analysis wasn’t about pulling wāhine apart – it was about holding their stories whole.

“Their kōrero was already critical. They’d done the analysis. I was just the kaitiaki.

“I didn’t want to point out what might be seen as problematic in their experiences, because that takes the focus off the system, and places blame on the individual. And that’s not what this is.”

The research doesn’t just sit in theory but also speaks directly to the everyday realities of fat Māori women navigating a health system that was never designed for them. It asks: what does it mean to be seen as undeserving of care, simply for the size of your body? How do we hold our mana tinana when the system tells us we are too much – or not enough?

Gillon has continued this work through a 2023 Health Research Council grant, expanding her focus to fatness and fat bias in health spaces across all Māori.

“The PhD laid the foundation for this,” she says. “But I could easily just work with my PhD for the rest of my life and be joyfully full – because those stories were a gift.”

She’s spoken with 25 Māori so far in the current project, all of whom reveal the ongoing trauma fat people face in the very places meant to care for them.

“There’s this belief that fat people are to blame for our own bodies, that we’re lazy, immoral, undeserving. And health professionals, consciously or not, act on those beliefs.

“If a fat Māori woman presents at a clinic, she might be told to lose weight before she’s listened to. If she doesn’t want to, or can’t, she is seen as non-compliant.

“There’s a lot of frustration in that. Health and healthcare is a right, not a reward for fitting a certain look.”

And when you layer in being Māori, and wahine Māori, the bias multiplies.

“So many wāhine are told to just take a Panadol, go lie down, go lose weight,” she says. “That doesn’t reinforce our worth. It erases it.”

Gillon’s research also calls for cultural, political, and spiritual transformation, and integrating kaupapa Māori research methodologies has given Ash the language to redefine mana for fat people.

“Kaupapa Māori is not just a methodology. It’s a commitment. A radical refusal to let Pākehā systems continue to shape our narratives, our health, or our bodies.”

“Fat is just a word, it’s a descriptor. It doesn’t have that negativity put upon it that we know does exist. And so, for me, it is what it is – I’m fat.”

She ends her PhD with a wero – a gentle but piercing set of questions for all of us:

• Do you have fat people in your life?

• Do you think about their needs and accessibility when you choose a venue, a seat, a clinic?

• Do you see their humanity beyond their size?

• Are you supporting nourishment, or promoting restriction?

• Are your spaces – physical and relational – safe for fat Indigenous bodies?