“He kaikiri!” MPs react to Te Pāti Māori 21-day sanction

MPs from across the political divide have reacted to the Privileges Committee’s decision to recommend an unprecedented 21-day suspension for Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rāwiri Waititi and Debbie Ngārewa Packer.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins described the sanction as disproportionate.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“Yes, there should be some sanction. One of those MPs has already been sanctioned again. I think it’s a distraction, and we should get back to the proper debate,” he said.

Greens MP Ricardo Menéndez March expressed similar views, supporting calls for a review.

“We expressed our views, and I was really clear with it. We also supported Mariameno to review the punishment,” he said.

However, government ministers were unconvinced. Justice and Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith would not be drawn into the debate but said Te Pāti Māori did not follow the rules.

NZ First’s Shane Jones was more descriptive.

“Nā rātou anō tēnā utu i rapu. Kaua rawa atu e whakakorikori i te kāpura, kei werangia koe”

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The Privileges Committee report will be tabled in the House next week.

According to RNZ, Speaker Gerry Brownlee said the House must have a proper opportunity to debate the recommendation, which could see an amendment to the 21-day suspension.

Although the coalition government holds the majority, Brownlee said it would be inappropriate to move to a final vote without allowing all parties to express their views.

Rawiri Waititi speaks with Tini Molyneux following Privileges Committee ruling

E kore e piko

E ai ki te kaiarahi o Te Pāti Māori, ki a Rawiri Waititi, he kaikiri te hāmene nei, ā, hei āpitihanga, i wero ia i te komiti mō tā rātou raweke i ngā tikanga Māori.

“He kaikiri kāre rātou e rata mai ana ki te Māori, ko tō ratou hiahia kia Pākehā ai tātou”

Inā te pātai he whakawehe ēnei tūmomo mahi i te whare Pāremata.

“Ko te haka kei roto i tō puku, kaua e waihō mā te Pākehā e mea ka tarea e koe te haka ināia tonu nei. E Tā, tō pīhau.”