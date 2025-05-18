Funeral held for teen stabbing victim, police condemn ‘damaging’ rumours

This article was first published on RNZ.

A funeral was held on Saturday for a Napier teenager who was stabbed to death last weekend.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

He died at about 3am last Sunday in Onekawa during what police are calling a “violent disorder”. Another teenager was injured on a nearby street but has since been discharged from hospital.

Police are still searching for Karauria’s killer.

Kaea Karauria was found on Alexander Avenue. Photo / RNZ / Alexa Cook

An online post by Āniwaniwa Funerals said a service for Karauria would take place at 11am Saturday at Napier Boys’ High School.

The post said the teenager would then be “laid to rest next to his Pāpā Victor at Moteo Urupā”.

“This will be followed by hakari at Timikara Marae.”

Kaea Karauria. Photo / Supplied

In a post on social media days after his death, Karauria was described by school leaders as a quiet and respectful student who had a strong interest in both sports and the arts.

“His passion for sport was like a superpower. Sport lit him up from the inside... particularly evident in his excitement to represent NBHS in the U15’s team last year,” they said.

The school said that beyond the sports field, Karauria was also a valued presence academically and was described as “quiet, respectful, and full of creativity and skill”.

“These glimpses into his passions highlight the well-rounded young man he was.”

Karauria previously attended Porritt School, which also paid tribute to the teenager, describing him as a “child of immense talent”.

Rumoured gang connection wrong and unhelpful, say police

Police investigating the death of the teenager said rumours that the whānau and victim have gang affiliations are “damaging and unhelpful” to the investigation, and that the family have no gang connections at all.

Detective Inspector Martin James said a team of 20 investigators is working on the case and is appealing for any information, photos or videos from a gathering on Dinwiddie Avenue on the morning of 11 May.

They have received a steady flow of information from the public, but no one has been arrested.

“We are making good progress with plenty of information coming in, but we are still seeking further information about those involved on the night,” Detective Inspector James said.

Police have set up a phoneline for those wanting to share information about the incident. People can leave a message on 0800 852 525.

Alternatively, anyone with information can make a report online or call 105, quoting reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.

