Haka filled Parliament precinct as 21-day punishment pushed out

A vote in the house to suspend Te Pāti Māori members has been postponed following the tabling of a Privileges Committee report into the conduct of the party.

Whānau from across Te Whanganui-a-Tara gathered at Parliament to perform Te Rauparaha’s famous haka, Ka Mate, following a motion in the House to adjourn the debate on a proposed 21-day sanction against the Te Pāti Māori co-leaders.

Speaking to the media directly after the haka activation, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi reflected on the House’s decision to delay the debate.

Photo: VNP/Louis Collins

He noted that, despite speaking slots being offered to Privileges Committee chair Judith Collins, Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins, and Leader of the House Chris Bishop, he says, they were not given a chance to speak.

“Koinā hoki te mate, ko rātou kei te kōrero mō mātou, engari kāore rātou mō te kōrero ki a mātou. Me pērā pea te kōrero. Kei te ngū tonu mātou.”

“I roto i te whare rā, e toru ngā tāngata i tū ki te kōrero mō mātou, engari, kāore te whare rā e whakarongo ana ki ō mātou whakaaro.”

The motion to delay the debate until June 5 was moved by Minister Chris Bishop.

Ko te Pirimia Tuarua i panaia

Nō mua tata i te pāorooro o ngā mahi haka i te ātea o paremata, i panaia te Pirimia Tuarua e te Pīka o te whare, e Gerry Brownlee.

I whakamātaratia te whare e te Pīka mō ā rātou mahi pararē, ūmere hoki, me tā rātou kore aro ki ngā kaupapa matua o ngā pātai i tukuna.

Winston Peters

I pātaihia te Pirimia e tana tuarua i runga i ngā pātai a te kaiarahi takirua o Te Pāti Māori, i a Debbie Ngārewa Packer, mō ētahi kupu i puta i te Pirimia mō te ‘Māorification’ o te rāngai tūmatanui.

Ko te hiahia a te whare paremata, kia anga atu tō rātou titiro ki te Tahua ka puta hei te Taite - engari, i te pupūtanga mai o ngā take, he āhuatanga ka tārewa tonu.