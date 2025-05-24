Robotic diving business wins Māori Company of the Year

Waikato business Deep Dive Division has won Māori Company of the Year at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards in Wellington on Friday.

“We’re really proud to be the only Māori and Pacific commercial and scientific dive company in Aotearoa,” said Courtney Karalus (Ngāti Hauā, Waikato Tainui), accepting the award.

A marketing and branding specialist, Courtney co-founded Hamilton-based Deep Dive Division — which specialises in commercial diving, environmental science and advanced robotics — with her husband, Tua Karalus (Ngāti Hāmoa), who brings more than 25 years’ experience in commercial diving and a background in environmental science to the business.

“We’ve had a really good journey and lots of support,” she said.

Deep Dive Division co-founders Courtney and Tua Karalus. Photo / Supplied

Organisers praised the company as an “inspiring example” of what can be achieved when an indigenous worldview is merged with digital technology and a passionate team.

Tua Karalus added, “Deep Dive Division is about creating a symbiotic relationship between humans and the natural world. What does that mean? It means having no harm with each other so we can co-exist.

“Yes, that’s a really lofty and high aspiration and vision. But it’s one that we’re heading towards with the help of AI, which we created as humans, and our Atua, the Creator.

“I think we’re going to get there, with logical thinking and with spirituality that comes from us.”

Courtney concluded modestly, “We’re just some boot-strapping hustlers from Kirikiriroa. We’re grateful, and thank you all for seeing us and recognising the work we do in the city of the future.”

Deep Dive Division won the award ahead of fellow Māori Company of the Year finalists Kiwa Digital and Pursuit.

Watch Deep Dive Division‘s Tua and Courtney Karalus’ award speeches.