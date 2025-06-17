Ancient kauri carving unveiled as living taonga for tamariki

A 55,980 year-old piece of ancient swamp kauri has been transformed into a powerful educational pou for tamariki at Cascades Kindergarten in Pakuranga.

Gifted by Ngāti Te Ata, Te Waiōhua and carved over two years by artist Donald Jessep, the pou tells the story of Papatūānuku and Ranginui, and the role of Tāne Mahuta — whose footprint is carved into the wood — celebrating our deep connection to the whenua.

“This is their idea of the creation story and how our world came to be,” says kaiako Navar Mistry.

“The design came directly from our tamariki – they drew what was important to them and presented it to Donald. This pou is our way of writing our own story.”

Named Te Kauwhanga, the pou was carved from timber sourced from the Awakere Wetlands in Papakura and carbon-dated by the University of Waikato to be over 55,980 years old.

“When I first saw Te Kauwhanga, our pou, the first thing I did was smell the pou,” says Pandy Hawke, Enviroschool Lead as whānau gathered to unveil the carving on Sunday.

“I really felt insignificant next to a 56,000 year piece of rākau.”

Blessed by local kaumātua, the pou now rests on a secure, rotating indoor base where it will serve as a daily, hands-on taonga for generations of tamariki.

Kua rua tau a Donald Jessep e whakairo ana i te pou o Te Kauwhanga. Photo / Supplied.

Te Kauwhanga - he matapihi ki te ao Māori

Ko Donald Jessep te kaiwhakairo o tēnei pou. Kua roa nei ia e mahi whakairo ana, ahakoa karekau ōna toto Māori. Kua rua tau Jessep e wānanga ana, e whakairo i te pou nei, nā ngā mana whenua ia i tohu hei pīkau i tēnei kaupapa nui.

“To receive the blessing of people, of different cultures - particularly of Māori - who am I to doubt myself when they bless me.”

Hei tā Mistry, he taonga tuku iho tēnei mā ngā tamariki katoa.

“We have children here from all over the world [and] te ao Māori is our bicultural practice here and this pou is our way of writing our own story.”

Te Kauwhanga was blessed and unveiled at Cascades Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo / Supplied.

Tamariki are already connecting deeply.

One child said, “I feel happy when I touch the carving.”

Another: “It was just amazing. I really like it - it’s ātaahua.”

Jessep says the creation of Te Kauwhanga was a true community effort - from tamariki shaping its design to whānau offering koha and support and local iwi and marae guided and blessed the process.

“The wairua was going to have this happen,” Jessep says.

“I’m just as surprised as anyone.”

This pou has now been unveiled as a learning resource and guardian for the next generation.