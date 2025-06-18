Luxon lands in China with Māori businesses eyeing export growth

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has touched down in China, leading a delegation of business, trade, and cultural leaders.

The visit will focus on expanding trade, valued at over $38 billion in 2024, and will also aim to strengthen educational and tourism ties, while creating more opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

Photo: Aukaha News

Moana New Zealand chair Rachel Taulelei (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Rārua) says Moana NZ is the largest iwi-owned fishing entity, and she’s excited about the potential of the trip.

“China is a really important market for us, so in Shanghai, we have one of our partners or our customers that I’ll be seeing there, and then in Beijing, we have new customers that I’ll be interacting with,” she said.

China is New Zealand’s largest source of international students and third-largest tourism market.

The Prime Minister will meet with China’s top leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, to discuss the comprehensive bilateral relationship and key regional and global issues.

He kōnui, he kōroa ki Haina

Kua whakawhirinaki hoki ngā toa whakaihu waka o Te Matatini, arā, Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue, ki te kaupapa hei kanohi mō te iwi Māori. Kei te mōhio a Anipātene Biddle, kaihaka o te kapa, ki te haepapa nui kei runga i a rātou.

“He hōnore nui tēnei te kawe i te mana o te iwi Māori ki Haina, otirā, ki mua i te aroaro o ngā hunga o te ao, kaua noa iho i te kawe i te kapa haka, engari mā te tuku i ngā reo waiata, ka rongo i te reo Māori, ka rongo i ngā kōrero Māori.

“Ki a au nei, ko te mea hirahira o tēnei haerenga ki a mātou, kia rangatira te kawe i te mana o te iwi Māori ki Haina”

I a Matariki, i a Puanga ka mahuta ake i te rangi, ka whakanuia te mātahi o te tau ki Haina hei te Paraire. Hei tā Anipātene, he wā pai tēnei e tūhono ai ngā mātauranga o ngā whenua e rua.

“Kua roa nei ngā iwi o Haina e whai ana i te maramataka, nō reira, tēnei āhuatanga o tō mātou haere atu ki te whakanui i te tau hou Māori ki reira, ki aku nei whakaaro te ātaahua tēnei mea te tuitui i ngā tikanga Māori ki ngā tikanga o ngā iwi o Haina”