Winston Peters prioritises expat safety as Israel–Iran crisis deepens

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is prioritising the safety of New Zealanders in the Middle East, following the fallout in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and the United States’ bombing of three major Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Peters says that New Zealand has consistently opposed Iran’s nuclear programme, along with many other countries. He said in a statement that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“In that context, we note the United States’ decision to undertake targeted attacks aimed at degrading Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”

“We also acknowledge the US statement to the UN Security Council that it was acting in collective self-defence consistent with the UN Charter.”

“New Zealand strongly supports all efforts at diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. An enduring and sustainable solution depends on de-escalation and diplomacy.”

Whatinga ture

Nō te rā nei puta ai te kōrero a te māngai take Aorere o te āpitihana, a Peeni Henare, kua tere pupū ake te māharahara mō ēnei take, waihoki, i te whakaae ia ki te rautaki a te kāwanatanga me tā rātou karanga kia haere tonu ngā mahi whakawhiti kōrero i waenganui i ngā whenua.

Former Minister of Defence and Opposition spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Peeni Henare

Hei tāna, arā ngā ture ā-ao nei kua takahia. Kua kī mai ētahi, i whatia ngā tikanga me ngā ture a te UN.

“Nō reira, kei te pātai tonu mātou i taua pātai. Kāore anō mātou kia kite mehemea kei te tautoko tēnei kāwanatanga o Aotearoa i ngā whakapae o te rōpū Reipa.”

Call it out

The Green Party has taken a stronger stance, urging the government to condemn the actions of the United States and uphold human rights and international law.

“It’s time for our government to step up. It has failed to sanction Israel for its illegal and violent occupation of Palestine, and we risk burning all international credibility by failing to speak out against what the United States has just done.

“Aotearoa must be a force for peace, not a bystander to war,” says Marama Davidson.

New Zealand journalist Cole Yeoman

Former Whakaata Māori staffer Cole Yeoman is reporting from occupied Bethlehem, about an hour from the Israeli border. Yeoman, who has been covering life in the West Bank, says the situation remains tense, with growing fear among local Palestinian communities

“Israel strikes, attacking dozens of locations across Iran throughout the day. Three were killed in an Israeli drone attack on an ambulance in central Iran. At least 400 have been killed and 2,000 injured according to the latest Health Ministry figures,” he said

“Heavy Iranian retaliation strikes on Israeli territories saw around 27 injured.”