Waitangi National Trust appoints first-ever woman as chairperson

Tania Te Rangingangana Simpson is the first-ever woman to be appointed as chairperson for the Waitangi National Trust Board. Photo: supplied.

Tania Te Rangingangana Simpson has been announced to become the new chairperson for the Waitangi National Trust, she will become the first woman ever to hold the title since the Trust’s establishment in 1932.

“I am honoured to take on this role at such an important time for our nation,” the new chairperson said.

“Waitangi is not just a place of history—it is a place of dialogue, of connection and of unity for all New Zealanders. I look forward to helping guide the Trust’s work in raising awareness of the significance and intent of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and to build on the legacy of those who came before me.”

Simpson (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu, Tainui) is a well-known and respected leader with a large resume to prove it, having been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to Māori and governance in 2023.

She is currently serving on the boards of Auckland International Airport, Meridian Energy and Waste Management New Zealand. Her previous roles include board positions with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, AgResearch and Tainui Group Holdings.

Prior to the new position with the trust, she has been a trustee since 2017, and has been the Deputy Chair for the past four years.

As a member of Pomare’s whanau she is the first woman on the Trust to represent a rangatira of the Bay of Islands and has been an advocate for women speakers at Waitangi.

Chief Executive of Waitangi Ltd, Ben Dalton, wrote in a statement that Simpson’s appointment is more that just historic.

“Tania’s appointment is not only a landmark for the Trust but a testament to her unwavering dedication to the kaupapa of the Treaty. Her leadership will help deepen the understanding and relevance of Waitangi for generations to come,” he said.

Simpson will take over from current chair Pita Tipene, who has held the role for the past nine years. He announced early Wednesday that he plans to run for Northland Regional Council in the upcoming local elections.