New kaupapa Māori health hub opens for young parents in East Auckland

A new kaupapa Māori health and social services hub will open on Tuesday in East Auckland, offering wrap-around support for young parents and whānau to “come together again”.

Te Whare Piringa, located on Ngāti Pāoa whenua in Glenn Innes, is the first iwi-led space of its kind in Aotearoa. A whare designed not just for parenting support but to reconnect whānau across generations.

The opening of the re-designed whare will mark the first step in a broader shift for Ki Tua o Matariki, formerly known as E Tipu E Rea, a kaupapa Māori service supporting mātua taiohi (young parents), pēpi and their wider whānau.

Rooted in te ao Māori, the whare offers parenting wānanga, shared kai spaces, and areas designed for kōrero, play and connection between pēpi, mātua taiohi and kaumātua.

Ki Tua o Matariki chief executive Zoe Witika-Hawke (Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Paoa) said the whare represents a deeper commitment to whānau wellbeing.

“Te Whare Piringa isn’t just a new whare, it represents a shift in how we show up for our whānau,” she said.

“Being on Ngāti Pāoa whenua carries deep cultural and spiritual significance for us. It allows us to continue our important mahi supporting mātua taiohi and pēpi in our rohe, while also caring for our descendants on their own whenua.”

The name Te Whare Piringa was gifted by the Glen Innes community and speaks to the vision of a space for connection, and collective healing.

“This will bring us closer to our vision of intergenerational care and reconnect us with the traditional ways our people have always raised tamariki - together, as a village,” Witika-Hawke said.

“In a world where so many are parenting in isolation, we’re creating a space where whānau can come together again. When aunties, uncles, kuia, koroua and cousins share in care, our tamariki thrive. That’s the future we’re building.”

The transition to the name Ki Tua o Matariki - which can be understood as “beyond Matariki” - also signifies a renewed committment for the group.

“Ki Tua o Matariki is about where we’re heading,” Witika-Hawke said.

“It reminds us that the wellbeing of our mokopuna depends on the whole pa harakeke - the strength of the village around them. That’s the kaupapa guiding us, now and into the future.”

