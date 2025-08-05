Rangatahi Māori Join 500,000 Youth in Historic Jubilee Celebration in Rome

Catholic youth from around the world, including rangatahi Māori, gather in Rome for the first Youth Jubilee since 2000, led by newly appointed Pope Leo XIV.

Catholic youth from around the world gathered in Rome for the Youth Jubilee, marking the first time the event has been held in the Italian capital since 2000, under the leadership of Pope John Paul II.

This year’s theme, Pilgrims of Hope, brought together thousands of Catholic youth for a week-long celebration of faith, unity, and service.

Among those in attendance was a group of rangatahi Māori who travelled with the Catholic Diocese of Auckland.

Norma-Dee Peita, Ngāpuhi, says attending a mass led by the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV was a heartfelt experience.

“He tino taonga tērā, he mea motuhake te haere ki te karakia me te Pāpā hou. I rongo ahau i te wairua tapu me te whakapono,” she says.

A Tradition Rooted in History

The Youth Jubilee is held every 25 years as part of the Ordinary Jubilee Year, a Catholic tradition that dates back to 1300.

Originally intended as a centennial event, it was later established as a 25-yearly celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to Rome.

This year’s gathering was estimated to have attracted more than 500,000 people, reflecting the legacy of the late Pope Francis and his vision that “hope does not disappoint.”

The jubilee called on youth to renew their personal faith, serve the poor, and foster global solidarity.

This also marked the first major youth gathering led by Pope Leo XIV since his appointment to the papacy.

Photo supplied

Peita says she was moved by the Pope’s spirit and compassion.

“Ki ahau nei, he tangata māmā te ngākau, he tangata rangatira, he tangata whai aroha ki te hunga whakapono.”

Matira Kata (Ngāpuhi) says the experience allowed her to connect deeply with the rich heritage of the Catholic Church.

“Ko tētahi mea pai ki a au mō tēnei kaupapa, tiuperī, ngā hītori Katorika o Rōma.”

Te mana o te rangatahi

I roto i ngā tau, kua nui ake rā te wāhi ki ngā rangatahi katorika, e whakakipakipa nei kia pūmautia tō rātou mana.

I te tau 1985 i whakatūria te ‘World Youth Day,’ e whakamana nei i te hunga rangatahi, e āhei ai hoki te Pōpa kia kōrero tōtika atu ki te ‘anamata o te hāhi katorika.’

Ka mutu, nō muri mai i a Pope John Paul II e kaha whakanui ana ngā Pōpa o te hāhi i te mana o te rangatahi.

Hei tā Peita anō, ko te whakapono tētahi rongoā mōna i ngā wā o te pōuri.

“He mea nui rawa te whakapono ki ahau, kua āwhina te whakapono i ahau i ngā wā taimaha.”