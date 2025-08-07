Residents battle iwi over fate of downed pōhutakawa

Pohutukawa at The Sands apartment complex in Takapuna Photo: RNZ/Nick Monro

A hearing is under way to determine the fate of a fallen but living pōhutakawa tree on Auckland’s North Shore.

The tree fell in 2022 in the communal area of the Sands Apartments in Takapuna.

It’s listed as a notable tree under the council’s Unitary Plan.

The apartment’s body corporate and residents want the tree gone, but its removal is being opposed by iwi due to its cultural significance.

Council is expected to hear submissions from residents throughout the day.

Submission documents show the tree itself is still alive, despite having roots exposed, and is infected with myrtle rust.

The body corporate’s lawyer, Bal Matheson said the tree has fallen immediately in front of people’s homes.

“The residents are seeking permission to remove the fallen tree so they may once again enjoy the limited grass open space in their property, that the grounds can be maintained, and that easy access is returned for all units,” Matheson said.

They were happy to agree to reasonable conditions regarding the tree’s removal and any replacement planting, he said.

Te Ākitai Waiohua Iwi Authority, Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust, and Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust have opposed the removal of the pōhutakawa because of its cultural significance in relation to Te Uru Tapu, the Scared Grove of Pōhutakawa in Takapuna.

“These rakau are living wahi tapu to ourselves and our whanaunga iwi who relate to this site,” documents said.

They were concerned the removal of the tree would undermine the wahi tapu of the sacred grove, saying it has the potential to continue to live and to thrive.

The hearing continues.

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ