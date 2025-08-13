Steven Adams returns home to boost local talent

NBA star Steven Adams returned to his hometown of Rotorua today, hosting basketball camps for thousands of local kids and inspiring the next generation.

NBA star Steven Adams returned to his hometown of Rotorua this week, hosting basketball camps for thousands of local kids and inspiring the next generation on and off the court.

Part of the nationwide Steven Adams Basketball Camps, the event offers young players the chance to develop their skills under the guidance of the man often touted as “the NBA’s strongest big man.”

Maiah Solomon, a student from Te Kura o Te Koutu, said learning from Adams was a highlight.

“He rawe ōna wheako. Ki a mātou, he ‘inspiring’ pea ki a mātou ngā tāngata poitūkohu. He rawe hoki ki a mātou katoa,” she said.

Students from across Rotorua attended yesterday’s camp, including the reigning A Grade Secondary Schools National Champions, Te Kura o Te Koutu.

Solomon said her teammates were excited to meet Rotorua’s basketball hero.

“He maha ngā tāngata mai i taku kura hoki kei te haramai kia kite i a ia. He tangata rongonui, he Māori hoki ia mai tō mātou wāhi noho anō hoki. Nō reira, āe he rawe.”

Steven Adams’ legacy

For more than a decade, Rotorua-born Adams has been an idol for young Māori aspiring to play basketball at the highest level.

Since 2013, he has run basketball camps across New Zealand, developing and nurturing local talent.

Te Kura o Te Koutu teacher Mike Solomon said it was encouraging to see Adams return home to foster the next generation.

Photo credit: Aukaha News

“E kī ana te kōrero, ko rātou te āpōpō. Nō reira, he pai ki te kite kua hoki mai ki te whakaako i ō mātou tamariki i te rā nei.”

Camp supporter Piripi Jennings said the programme was about learning from the best to become the best.

“Ka tāea e rātou te piki ō rātou pūkenga e pā ana ko tēnei kēmu o poitūkohu. Āe rā, ka tūtaki, ka whakaako tēnei tangata rongonui, arā, ko Steven Adams i ō tātou nei tamariki mokopuna i tēnei wā, kia eke ki te taumata kē.”

Ngā punua poitūkohu

Koinei te tūnga tuatahi mai o tēnei punua poitūkohu a Steven Adams ki roto pū ki tōna ūkaipō, ki Rotorua.

Ka mutu, kei te tū ia hei whakamīharotanga mā te hunga rangatahi, e kake nei i te maunga o poitūkohu, i roto o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Maiah Soloman, kua ea ōnā wawata i te taenga mai o Adams, ka mutu, e kaha whitawhita ana te ahi o roto.

Photo credit: Aukaha News

“Kia whakapakari i ōku hiahia. Kei te hiahia au kia pai ake. Kei te hiahia au kia kite i ōku hoa. Kei te hiahia hoki au ki te kite i a ia.”

Ko Steven Adams te tuatoru o ngā kaitākaro tokotoru i whānau mai i Aotearoa nei i eke ki te NBA i roto i ngā tau.

Ka mutu, ko ia hoki tērā e whakakanohi nei i ngā taera o Te Moana nui ā Kiwa, o te Māori ki tētahi atamira nui pērā i te whiringa whāiti o te uru o te NBA, mā tōna tīma o mua, o Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hei tā Mike Soloman, mā reira e kite ai ngā tamariki te hua o te whakapau kaha, o te whakaheke werawera.

“Ki ngā tamariki katoa kua tae mai i te rā nei, ahakoa te aha, ka tāea ki te piki ki angitu, ki tērā taumata ki te whai i ō ake moemoeā.”