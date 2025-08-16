Council-backed venue brings Pacific-led theatre to Auckland stage

Auckland Council is bringing Pacific-led theatre to the heart of the city by funding the venue for Tafatolu, a new 50-minute play blending Sāmoan mythology, live music, and physical theatre.

The production has not received direct council funding, but its debut at Basement Theatre aims to show how subsidised access to city venues can shape the stories seen by Auckland audiences.

Emily Trent, Auckland Council’s Head of Arts and Culture, says the venue support is part of a wider commitment to ensure the city’s arts scene reflects Auckland’s diverse population.

“Auckland Council has facilitated Tafatolu by funding the venue where it is being held,” Trent says.

“The production itself has not received any direct funding from the council.

“However, through our regional grants and cultural initiatives, the council does prioritise opportunities that reflect Auckland’s diverse population.

“This results in multiple events and artworks being brought to life that reflect Auckland’s unique identity, which includes the cultures of Pacific peoples.”

Trent cites an example: in the last financial year, 43 out of 246 applicants - approximately 20 per cent - who received funding from the Creative Communities Scheme, delivered in partnership with Creative New Zealand, were Pacific-led or for Pacific communities.

“Seven of 46 grants from the council’s Regional Arts and Culture fund were for initiatives led by Pacific communities and organisations, or those that demonstrated strong outcomes for Pacific artists.

They included Black Grace, Siva Afi Festival, and Ngā Rangatahi Toa.

“Two major annual events with a Pacific focus are regularly funded by Auckland Council, Polyfest and the Pacific Music Awards. Together, they represent 19.2 per cent in value of funding delivered from the Regional Events fund,” Trent says.

The council also supports various Moana Oceania and Pacific arts and culture initiatives, including Te Maeva Nui 2025, a major Cook Islands/Kūku ‘Airani cultural festival, and the Lagi-Maama Academy, which assists grassroots and smaller groups to exhibit and perform across the city.

Current examples are Taimwanuokai|Forget Me Not by artists Kaetaeta Watson and Louisa Humphry MNZM at Māngere Arts Centre, and Noken/Men by Veronika Kanem at the Central Library.

The council’s backing extends to the Aotearoa Arts Fair, featuring Niuean-New Zealand artist Sully Paea MNZM, presented by Fresh Gallery Ōtara, along with other exhibitions at council facilities such as the recent Fafangu: to awaken at Māngere Arts Centre.

About the show

The cast of Tafatolu perform at Basement Theatre. Photo/Auckland Council

Tafatolu, written and directed by Nikeidrian Lologa-Peters (Te Arawa, Ngāi Tūhoe; Magiagi, Papase’ea - Samoa), combines the traditional Sāmoan Fale Aitu theatre form with contemporary storytelling to explore themes of friendship, identity, and growth under the gaze of Sāmoan gods.

The story follows best friends Tautai and Maau, whose refusal to change draws the attention of Nafanua, the goddess of war, Fiapoko, the god of knowledge, and Fa’ataualofa, the god of love.

Lologa-Peters says the central city location matters as much as the production itself.

“We tell our stories at home, in community halls, in churches but they also belong in our city’s main theatres. That visibility matters for the next generation of storytellers.”

Lologa-Peters directs the production, which features performances by Tristin Katoa, Lologa-Peters, Josephine Mavaega, Lijah Mavaega, and Nētane Taukiuvea. Lijah Mavaega is also the musical director and composer, while Fuimaono-Tuimafuiva Falesātaua Joshua (Mush) Iosefo is the dramaturg, and Jonjon Tolovae is responsible for costume design.

Key details

When: 12-16 August 2025, 8pm. Where: Basement Theatre, Auckland City Centre Runtime: 50 minutes

Tickets: Range from $17-$30.