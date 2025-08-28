Kerrin Leoni’s game changing vision for Aotearoa’s biggest city

Kerrin Leoni was raised in Auckland from an early age. Politics was part of everyday life; she grew up surrounded by a politically voiced family where open discussions about identity and māori issues were the norm.
Leoni carried that spirit into adulthood and continues to support youth leadership across the city.
Her vision is clear: a city where every voice matters, every neighborhood thrives.
“Now is the time to actually bring to fruition these goals that we’ve had for our city,“ says Leoni.
Positive Leadership
She believes that leadership isn’t just about making decisions from the top down; it’s about building trust, fostering the next generation, and empowering people across the city to have a real say in shaping their future.
Leoni prioritizes cutting wasteful spending and prioritizing investments that deliver real benefits to communities.
She also commits to open, honest communication, keeping Aucklanders informed and engaged rather than sidelined.
“Most Aucklanders have not seen Wayne Brown; they haven’t seen him in the local communities. We need someone who is going to provide positive leadership for our city,” says Leoni.
Rolling out policies
Affordable Housing
- Build more homes with smart planning
- Keep housing affordable
- Improve rental conditions
Transport & Infrastructure
- Better public transport
- Smarter traffic flow
- Future-proof infrastructure
Environment & Sustainability
- Protect parks and green spaces
- Reduce waste, boost recycling
- Invest in clean energy
Stronger Communities
- Safer streets, inclusive neighborhoods
- Better access to services
- Support local voices
Smart City Innovation
- Use data to improve planning
- Improve digital access
- Support local tech
Economy & Jobs
- Support small businesses
- Attract investment, create jobs
- Fair wages and secure work
Leadership & Accountability
- Open, honest leadership
- Public input on decisions
- Responsible spending
First wahine māori elected to Auckland Council
Her first step into local government came in 2019 when she was elected to the Waitematā Local Board.
Leoni stood out because she listened, made practical calls, and always put people at the heart of her decisions.
In 2022, she made history as the first wahine māori elected to the Auckland Council, representing the Whau Ward.
She’s played a key role in overseeing big parts of the city like Auckland Transport and Watercare, while also pushing for more transparency and smarter spending across the board.
Now, in 2025, she’s running for Mayor of Auckland, bringing real community-focused energy to the race.
“We’re addressing is the cost of living, and that is through the housing initiatives to work with iwi.”
“It’s actually time to get our city moving,” says Leoni.