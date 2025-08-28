Kerrin Leoni’s game changing vision for Aotearoa’s biggest city

Kerrin Leoni is in the thick of her mayoralty campaign. She outlines her plan to improve our biggest city. She is in the race with currrent Mayor Wayne Brown

Kerrin Leoni was raised in Auckland from an early age. Politics was part of everyday life; she grew up surrounded by a politically voiced family where open discussions about identity and māori issues were the norm.

Leoni carried that spirit into adulthood and continues to support youth leadership across the city.

Her vision is clear: a city where every voice matters, every neighborhood thrives.

“Now is the time to actually bring to fruition these goals that we’ve had for our city,“ says Leoni.

Positive Leadership

She believes that leadership isn’t just about making decisions from the top down; it’s about building trust, fostering the next generation, and empowering people across the city to have a real say in shaping their future.

Leoni prioritizes cutting wasteful spending and prioritizing investments that deliver real benefits to communities.

She also commits to open, honest communication, keeping Aucklanders informed and engaged rather than sidelined.

“Most Aucklanders have not seen Wayne Brown; they haven’t seen him in the local communities. We need someone who is going to provide positive leadership for our city,” says Leoni.

Rolling out policies

Affordable Housing

Build more homes with smart planning

Keep housing affordable

Improve rental conditions

Transport & Infrastructure

Better public transport

Smarter traffic flow

Future-proof infrastructure

Environment & Sustainability

Protect parks and green spaces

Reduce waste, boost recycling

Invest in clean energy

Stronger Communities

Safer streets, inclusive neighborhoods

Better access to services

Support local voices

Smart City Innovation

Use data to improve planning

Improve digital access

Support local tech

Economy & Jobs

Support small businesses

Attract investment, create jobs

Fair wages and secure work

Leadership & Accountability

Open, honest leadership

Public input on decisions

Responsible spending

First wahine māori elected to Auckland Council

Her first step into local government came in 2019 when she was elected to the Waitematā Local Board.

Leoni stood out because she listened, made practical calls, and always put people at the heart of her decisions.

In 2022, she made history as the first wahine māori elected to the Auckland Council, representing the Whau Ward.

She’s played a key role in overseeing big parts of the city like Auckland Transport and Watercare, while also pushing for more transparency and smarter spending across the board.

Now, in 2025, she’s running for Mayor of Auckland, bringing real community-focused energy to the race.

“We’re addressing is the cost of living, and that is through the housing initiatives to work with iwi.”

“It’s actually time to get our city moving,” says Leoni.