Koroneihana: Ngāti Hauā continues butter and sugar tradition to feed crowds

At Koroneihana, every whānau has a role, every marae plays its part, and every hapū contributes to welcoming and caring for the thousands who descend on Tūrangawaewae Marae each year for the five-day celebrations.

In 1976, a hui of Ngāti Hauā elders was convened to consider how their people could best serve the Kingitanga during the Koroneihana. The question was not only about what they could offer, but also about how to uphold the values of manaakitanga and kotahitanga at such a large gathering.

Te Ao Maarama Maaka, who was present at that hui nearly fifty years ago, says the decision by Ngāti Hauā hapū elders to provide butter and sugar has remained a proud tradition ever since.

“Naa, i roto i taua hui, i kii mai ngaa kaumaatua, ko ngaa pata me te huka, koinaa. I whakaae te katoa. I tono ngaa kaumaatua maa taku hoa rangatira, maana taua mahi hei kohikohi i ngaa pata o Ngaati Hauaa whaanui.”

Ngaati Hauaa donate butter and sugar. Upholding a tradition from 1976. Photo: Aukaha News

In the weeks leading up to Koroneihana, Ngāti Hauā delegates travel across their rohe to gather donations. Butter and sugar are collected not only from marae within the iwi but also from kura, hauora centres, and even local supermarkets, all of which recognise the significance of the event and the need to keep the kitchens well stocked.

“Ka haere ki Raungaiti, Te Kura o Te Rau Aroha, huri haere ki te marae o Raungaiti, peka ki te kura o Waharoa, ka haere ki te hauora o Ngaati Hauaa. Ka huri haere ki te Waimakariri me te marae o Te Iti o Hauaa, Tauwhare. Ka mutu, ka kohikohi eenei, ngaa taonga, haria ki te marae moo te Koroneihana.”

Each year, estimates suggest that more than 10,000 people arrive for Koroneihana, making it one of the largest gatherings on the Māori calendar. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served daily, with kaumātua, rangatahi, and manuhiri alike sitting down to share in the meals provided. Behind the scenes, an army of volunteers works tirelessly in the kitchen, ensuring that everyone who comes to pay their respects or to celebrate is fed and cared for.