Australian marae gains $1m from Australian government

This article was first published on RNZ.

Construction of Australia’s first ever marae could start in a few months after support from the Australian federal government.

Australian Climate Change and Energy minister and Labor MP Chris Bowen announced that the re-elected Albanese Labor government will donate $1 million to the $18 million West-Sydney marae and cultural centre.

“Community elders have been discussing the vision of a marae cultural centre in Sydney since 1992, and it is an honour to be able to help realise that vision,” Bowen said.

Conversations between Māori and local indigenous mob elders took place over 40 years ago where they both came to a mutual agreement to build a marae on the land.

In 2022, the Sydney Marae Alliance (SMA) got approval to occupy the Hyland Road Reserve in Sydney. In June last year, they got consent from the New South Wales Planning and Development Department and the Cumberland City Council to build on the 15-hectare block.

“Building this facility in Greystanes is expected to benefit not just our Māori community, but the broader community of Western Sydney and McMahon, bringing new jobs and more than $8 million of economic uplift to the area every year.”

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are more than 600,000 New Zealanders living in Australia.

In June alone, there were 119,730 trips made across the ditch and 32,930 people had traveled to New South Wales.

SMA chairperson Louise Cooper said Western Sydney is ‘boom town’ for New South Wales, so the location of the proposed cultural centre is ideal.

“It’s where all the investment is going, the growth out here is significant, and they see that cultural institutes and cultural centres are a very big part of bringing tourism here, and that is one stream, not just the only stream, but that is one stream of productivity that we will bring into this region.”

Steven Alderton, Louise Cooper OAM, Minister Chris Bowen, Te Hoe ki Matangireia kapa performer, Honourable DR Hugh McDermott, Kiri Barber at Saturday's fundraising gala Photo: John Applegate / supplied

The entire mission is split into three phases. The first being the construction of three buildings costing $8 million.

The second and third being the design, carvings, horticulture, planting and the pathways.

The SMA is $2.7 million away from commencing the first phase.

On 30 August, the SMA hosted its annual fundraising gala.

The first gala was a ‘raging success’ with $197,000 raised of the $100,000 target, then $120,000 last year.

Despite last year’s drop, the fundraising event is also served as an opportunity for ‘friendraising,’ Cooper said, which led to the $1 million contribution from the government.

Cooper said the support from the federal government went beyond financial props.

“It’s just the start of a very positive relationship, and even in their own words, Chris Bowen talks about this Anzac spirit, this mateship this importance, building community, and that’s right up our alley and aligns with our intentions as well.”

Te Hoe ki Matangireia kapa performing at the fundraising event Photo: John Applegate / supplied

The proposed cultural centre is not only a hub for Māori but is inclusive of all cultures, she said.

“And we have, most importantly, the tangata whenua, or First Nations representatives and that’s really important that they are with us and alongside us.”

Aunty Joyce Donovan, a matriarch of Wodi Wodi, Dharawal, and Cabrogal (Dharug) nations, provided the Welcome to Country at the recent gala, accompanied by Wandianwanderian Murramarang Tomikin elder Uncle Pauly McLeod.

The land area which the marae has been approved for sits on Dharug country, near EORA country.

Dharug Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation Director Corina Wayali Norman said there is still work to be done to mend the relationship between Dharug and the Sydney Marae Alliance.

“There is shared interest in culture and community, [but] the relationship itself is strained and still needs work,” she said.

“While there have been moments of connection in the past, it wouldn’t be accurate to describe our relationship as consistently positive or strong over the years.”

Te Hoe ki Matangireia kapa performing at the fundraising event Photo: John Applegate / supplied

The marae also has the backing of former ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott who joined the committee a couple of years ago.

He is hopeful for construction to start ‘in a few months’.

“It’s been a dream for a long time but now something practical - you’ve got the land, you’ve got the development approvals, and you’ve got a reasonable amount of money to kick it off.”

“You’ve got a federal government who’s supporting it in a meaningful way, like a significant amount of money that will give it credibility, and I think now after this gala event, the next challenge is to bring in a few credible strong corporate support,” Elliott said.

His support for the marae came after former High Commissioner of New Zealand to Australia Dame Annette King gave him the heads up.

“She said ‘look, I’ve been involved in this group, and they’ve had this big dream and aspiration to build a marae, the first one in Australia and they’re looking for some people to help advise them on the board,” Elliott recalled.

He admitted that before jumping on board, he didn’t know much about the Māori community in Australia.

Aunty Joyce Donovan (matriarch Cabrogal of the Darug Nation) providing a traditional welcome to the guests of the Sydney Marae Alliance. Uncle Pauly McLeod (Wandianwanderian Murramarang Tomikin people) accompanied her. Photo: John Applegate / supplied

“It’s a sizeable community of people with Māori descent but then the broader New Zealand community is huge, so I felt something like this was really relevant.”

The idea appealed to him because of his connection with New Zealand and the work at the Australia and New Zealand banking group.

Elliott told RNZ that ANZ had “not yet contributed in a donation sense” however, the company has paid for tables at previous fundraising events.

By Emma Andrews of RNZ.